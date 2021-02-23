STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DMK, Congress walkout of Tamil Nadu Assembly during interim budget presentation

Opposition Leader Durai Murugan said that when the DMK's government comes to power, it will launch an enquiry into the AIADMK government's corruption and punish the culprits.

Opposition benches wear a deserted look after DMK MLAs and their allies staged a walkeout during the budget presentation on Tuesday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By ANI

CHENNAI: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Congress MLAs staged a walkout from the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Tuesday during the presentation of the interim budget by Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam.

"We boycott this Assembly of the corrupt (All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) government. This is their last assembly. In the next election we will come out with flying colours and our leader MK Stalin will become Chief Minister," said Tamil Nadu's Deputy Opposition Leader Durai Murugan outside the state Assembly.

He said that when the DMK's government comes to power, it will launch an enquiry into the AIADMK government's corruption and punish the culprits.

Congress MLA Vijayadharani said that her party boycotted the session because the AIADMK government was going to announce schemes that it can not implement in this tenure.

"More importantly the government has Rs 5 lakh crore as loan component, which can't be met with during this tenure. The state government's financial state is in a very bad condition and there is no proper support to Tamil Nadu. The state government has not taken proper steps to remove poverty, and the various schemes announced by the government did not reach people," she said.

The Congress leader alleged that neither the Center nor the state government has done much for the people of Tamil Nadu.

"We were normally called forward state but the condition in the past 10 years the state has gone down to the level where it is being called a backward state. The budget the government was bringing today had no significance for the people of the state," she added. 

