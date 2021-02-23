Executive director appointed for Madurai AIIMS

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Dr Mangu Hanumantha Rao, the dean of SV Institute of Sciences in Tirupati has been appointed as the executive director of the All India Institute Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Madurai.

A notification issued by the Union Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Training dated February 22, 2021, stated, “The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Dr. Mangu Hanumantha Rao as the executive director of AIIMS at Madurai.” Dr. Rao now serves as the Dean of SV Institute of Medical Sciences at Tirupati.

The notification mentioned that the term of office of the executive director is for a period of three years (may be extended up to five years) from the date of assumption of charge or till the personnel attains 70 years of age.

Earlier, the Director of the Indian Institute of Technology - Madras (IIT-M) Bhaskar Ramamurthi was appointed as a member of the Institute Body of AIIMS, Madurai. The announcement was made by the Centre in a gazette notification dated January 7, which stated that he would be part of the Institute Body as a representative of the Ministry of Education.

Similarly, five months ago, the Centre, in its gazette notification dated September 15, 2020, nominated Dr VM Katoch who is the President of JIPMER at Puducherry, as the President of AIIMS at Madurai.