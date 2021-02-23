STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Executive director appointed for Madurai AIIMS

Earlier, the Director of the Indian Institute of Technology - Madras (IIT-M) Bhaskar Ramamurthi was appointed as a member of the Institute Body of AIIMS, Madurai. T

Published: 23rd February 2021 09:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2021 09:57 PM   |  A+A-

MBBS exam

(Representational Image)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Dr Mangu Hanumantha Rao, the dean of SV Institute of Sciences in Tirupati has been appointed as the executive director of the All India Institute Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Madurai.
A notification issued by the Union Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Training dated February 22, 2021, stated, “The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Dr. Mangu Hanumantha Rao as the executive director of AIIMS at Madurai.” Dr. Rao now serves as the Dean of SV Institute of Medical Sciences at Tirupati.

The notification mentioned that the term of office of the executive director is for a period of three years (may be extended up to five years) from the date of assumption of charge or till the personnel attains 70 years of age.

Earlier, the Director of the Indian Institute of Technology - Madras (IIT-M) Bhaskar Ramamurthi was appointed as a member of the Institute Body of AIIMS, Madurai. The announcement was made by the Centre in a gazette notification dated January 7, which stated that he would be part of the Institute Body as a representative of the Ministry of Education.

Similarly, five months ago, the Centre, in its gazette notification dated September 15, 2020, nominated Dr VM Katoch who is the President of JIPMER at Puducherry, as the President of AIIMS at Madurai.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIIMS Executive director JIPMER Dr Mangu Hanumantha Rao
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lotus will bring 'Asol Poribartan' in West Bengal: PM Modi
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Petrol and diesel prices resurge after two-day break
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp