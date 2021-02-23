STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Fever surveillance stepped up: Health Secy

Bordering districts under watch, cluster testing being done at places with constant Covid cases, says Radhakrishnan

Published: 23rd February 2021 03:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2021 03:35 AM   |  A+A-

Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan inaugurating an RO Plant at Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital in Chennai on Monday | Debadatta mallick

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Health Department has started cluster testing in places where Covid cases are constant and fever surveillance has also been increased, particularly in bordering districts, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said on Monday.Speaking to media after taking part in the 7th anniversary of Government Multi Specialty Hospital at Omandurar Estate, Radhakrishnan said that Chennai is reporting an average of 140-170 cases daily, while Coimbatore and Chengalpattu have also reported constant numbers for a while. Cluster testing is being conducted in all these places, he said.

“We have begun to identify streets from where cases are being reported and started testing contacts. We are also analysing the reasons for the constant number in a particular street as well as where the cases are coming from,” said Radhakrishnan.The Health Secretary further said that though the positivity rate in State remains at 0.9 per cent, there is a chance of increasing in numbers if people do not follow norms. The Health Department has so far collected `13 crore from 14 lakh people for violating the norms, he said.

Radhakrishnan said fever surveillance has been intensified, particularly in districts bordering Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. “Information booths have been set up and thermal scanning is being done. Passengers coming by international flights must have RT-PCR negative reports. If they show symptoms, it has been instructed to conduct RT-PCR test in the borders, particularly for those coming from Kerala.”

Since many in Tirunelveli district have contacts in Mumbai, instructions have been issued to officials to be alert about passengers arriving from there as the State has seen a surge, the Health Secretary said. On making RT-PCR test mandatory for those coming from Mumbai, he said that a decision can be taken only after holding consultations with the Chief Minister.

Radhakrishnan also stressed that it is mandatory for political party cadre to wear marks. “We have noticed that they do not maintain social distancing and remove masks when in crowd. The norms are the same for everyone. To prevent Covid clusters, we are also monitoring such crowds and lifting random samples and testing,” he said. The district Deputy Directors of Health Services have also been instructed to monitor political meetings, he said.

Vaccination

The State’s vaccination drive has covered 50-60 per cent of healthcare workers, and the second dose should be taken on the 28th day of the first shot as per instruction from Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), Radhakrishnan said He also said that there are studies showing that even if people who had taken the first dose of the vaccine get Covid by any chance, the infection won’t be severe.

The Health Secretary said that though the priority for vaccinating healthcare workers is over, they can still get inoculated. When it is the turn for people above and below the age of 50 with co-morbidities, healthcare workers will be pushed to the category of age wise priority.Though vaccination is voluntary, nurses, doctors and other healthcare workers not taking the jab is only setting a bad example, Radhakrishnan said and assured that vaccines are safe. All those involved in the election works, including teachers, will be vaccinated, he added.

Dengue cases

Dengue cases are being reported in the State and since one per cent of the infected will develop complications, people should be careful.Dengue clinical protocol is also being given to hospitals through the Director of Medical Education. Water storage containers should be monitored and cleared to prevent breeding of aedes mosquitoes. Instructions have been given to all Collectors, Radhakrishnan said.

Coimbatore babies died of asphyxiation?

The preliminary report submitted in the 24 hours of deaths of two babies in Coimbatore, who died hours after they were administered pentavalent vaccine, cited that asphyxiation could be the cause of death. However, the district officials will submit a detailed report in 10 days and the State Level Committee will meet and discuss the matter. Until then, people should stop speculating the cause of the deaths. The 27 children, who were vaccinated in the same primary health centres, are doing fine, Health Secretary Radhakrishnan said

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid cases J Radhakrishnan COVID 19
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM Modi
Sonam Wangchuk's facebook picture
This is how Sonam Wangchuk's solar-powered tent for Indian Army works
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp