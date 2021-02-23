Fountain of drinking water floods road in Palacode, disrupts traffic

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: The main pipeline of the Hogenakkal Drinking Water project was damaged, causing water to gush up to 20 feet height in Palacode, on Monday. The pipeline damage caused severe traffic disruption, according to the sources. The incident happened during the preparatory works being done by the Palacode panchayat ahead of the Mariamman temple festival on Wednesday.

Sources said that works were on with the earthmover filling the vacant areas with loose soil to set up shops for the festival. “The operator lost control of the vehicle and inadvertently hit the drinking water pipeline valve. Initially, the damage was low, but because of the water pressure, the damage to the pipe intensified and within minutes water gushed up and flooded the road,” they added.

A shopkeeper Rajkumar said, “Water levels quickly rose up and many people were knee-deep in water. The traffic congestion lasted for nearly 45 minutes, and many people also gathered here to look at the commotion,” he added.

Commenting on the damage, Panchayat officials said that it is common for pipelines to be damaged during road works. “But, this pipeline supplies water to the entire Palacode town area. We immediately closed off the pipeline and notified senior officials and engineers of the Hogenakkal drinking water and litigation project regarding the damage. The water flow was stopped within 30 minutes,” they added.

Speaking to TNIE, Executive Engineer of the Hogenakkal Drinking water and litigation project Sankaran said, “It is one of the major pipelines that supply water to all the residences in Hosur. Presently, we have stopped all water supply and are de-watering the pipeline. A key valve has been broken by the earthmover and we are working to fix the pipeline by Tuesday.”