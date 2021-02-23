STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Fountain of drinking water floods road in Palacode, disrupts traffic

The incident happened during the preparatory works being done by the Palacode panchayat ahead of the Mariamman temple festival on Wednesday.

Published: 23rd February 2021 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2021 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: The main pipeline of the Hogenakkal Drinking Water project was damaged, causing water to gush up to 20 feet height in Palacode, on Monday. The pipeline damage caused severe traffic disruption, according to the sources. The incident happened during the preparatory works being done by the Palacode panchayat ahead of the Mariamman temple festival on Wednesday.

Sources said that works were on with the earthmover filling the vacant areas with loose soil to set up shops for the festival. “The operator lost control of the vehicle and inadvertently hit the drinking water pipeline valve. Initially, the damage was low, but because of the water pressure, the damage to the pipe intensified and within minutes water gushed up and flooded the road,” they added.

A shopkeeper Rajkumar said, “Water levels quickly rose up and many people were knee-deep in water. The traffic congestion lasted for nearly 45 minutes, and many people also gathered here to look at the commotion,” he added.

Commenting on the damage, Panchayat officials said that it is common for pipelines to be damaged during road works. “But, this pipeline supplies water to the entire Palacode town area. We immediately closed off the pipeline and notified senior officials and engineers of the Hogenakkal drinking water and litigation project regarding the damage. The water flow was stopped within 30 minutes,” they added.

Speaking to TNIE, Executive Engineer of the Hogenakkal Drinking water and litigation project Sankaran said, “It is one of the major pipelines that supply water to all the residences in Hosur. Presently, we have stopped all water supply and are de-watering the pipeline. A key valve has been broken by the earthmover and we are working to fix the pipeline by Tuesday.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hogenakkal Drinking Water project pipeline damaged
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM Modi
Sonam Wangchuk's facebook picture
This is how Sonam Wangchuk's solar-powered tent for Indian Army works
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp