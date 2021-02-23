Govt hikes PDS workers’ salary

CHENNAI: The State government on Monday hiked the salaries of the employees of ration shops run by cooperative societies under the Public Distribution System. The hike in salaries, allowances, etc., are based on the recommendations of a seven-member committee formed for this purpose. The Government Order (GO) said the newly joined salespersons would be under consolidated pay only for one year and the pay would be hiked from Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,250. Similarly, the consolidated pay for packers would be hiked from Rs 4,250 to Rs 5,500. Fourteen percent of the new basic pay would be given as dearness allowance and the pay hike per year is up from 2.5 per cent to three per cent. The additional expenditure from this hike will be borne by the Cooperative department.
