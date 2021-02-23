Kanchi Sankaracharya performs ritualistic worship

By Express News Service

RAMESWARAM: The Kanchi Sankaracharya who is on a visit to Rameswaram went to the Ramanathaswami temple and performed the ritualistic worship traditionally performed by the Kanchi Peetham Acharyas. The rituals include gangabhishekam of Ramanathaswami vilvapathra Pujai, sandhana dharanam, Deepardanai and also offered golden vilva garland to Ramanathaswami. His holiness also performed kumkumarchanai, deparadhana and offered golden armaments at the Ambal sannadi.

Initially there was some confusion because of communication gap between some gurukkal and the HR&CE officials which led to some altercation and delay in the performance of rituals be the Acharya. Two gurukkals were seen as delaying the rituals. But after the rituals were explained to the Gurukkals they helped the Acharya to perform all rituals by assisting him in handing ganga water vessels and completely cooperated with the HR&CE officials and the chairman of the board of trustees of the temple who had invited the Acharya upto visit the temple.