STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Most buses may be off roads from February 25 as TN public transport unions to go on strike

Nearly one lakh workers from nine unions, mostly affiliated to the opposition DMK, will take part in the protest.

Published: 23rd February 2021 07:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2021 07:24 PM   |  A+A-

Chennai, Chennai Buses, Chennai lockdown

Representational image. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: About 80 per cent of the government buses in Tamil Nadu are expected to remain off the roads from February 25 as transport unions announced an indefinite strike.

Nearly one lakh workers from nine unions, mostly affiliated to the opposition DMK, will take part in the protest. The unions include the Labour Progressive Federation (LPF), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS) and All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC).

The demands include clearing provident fund and other retired workers dues, covering transport corporation losses in the budget and revising wages.

"Transport corporations have been working as a service sector, meaning they have been incurring losses for the benefit of the public. We have been operating on uneconomical routes too, mainly rural areas. It costs Rs 40 per km to operate a bus and the income is only around Rs 25. So, irrespective of the transport corporation, a minimum loss of Rs 20 per km is being incurred," said K Arumuga Nainar, General Secretary of Transport Employees Federation affiliated to the CITU.

Government buses in the state cover 80 lakh kilometres in the state. This way, per day there is at least a loss of Rs 10 to 16 crore.

Arumuga Nainar further added that the major demand is for the government to cover this deficit amount in the budget.

One of the union members said that the retirement benefits of nearly Rs 1,600 crore have not been cleared yet and the provident funds and LIC money to be paid to the concerned organisations is due, despite the amount being deducted from employee salaries every month.

The workers said that they are unable to make claims in necessary situations as the organisations say the transport department has not paid them the amount for over three months.

Also, wage revision talks have been pending for over 19 months.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lotus will bring 'Asol Poribartan' in West Bengal: PM Modi
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Petrol and diesel prices resurge after two-day break
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp