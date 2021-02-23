STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM to launch host of projects in Puducherry on February 25

The reconstructed Heritage Marie Building, a landmark in the history of Puducherry, will also be inaugurated by Prime Minister.

Modi

Modi addresses gathering at Nehru Indoor stadium in Chennai. (Photo | Twitter)

By Debjani Dutta
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be launching a host of projects worth around Rs 3000 crores during his visit to Puducherry on February 25, 2021.
 
According to an official release, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the four-laning of NH45-A from Sattanathapuram to Nagapattinam, a distance of 56 kms. This is part of the Villupuram to Nagapattinam project covering the Karaikal region of Puducherry Union Territory. The capital cost incurred in this project is approximately Rs 2426 crore.
 
He will lay the foundation stone for the JIPMER–Karaikal Medical College Building, New Campus - Phase I. The project,  at an estimated cost of Rs 491 crore, is slated to be completed by August 2022. At present JIPMER-Karaikal is functioning from the Puducherry government buildings, which has been made available to JIPMER temporarily.
 
Besides this, he will lay the foundation for the development of the Minor Port at Uppalam, Puducherry under the Sagarmala Scheme. The estimated cost is Rs 44 crore for dredging of the mouth of the existing harbor and the inner channel to the Port. The letter of acceptance has been issued to M/s KSR Marine Services Private Limited, Hyderabad for dredging 7.3 lakh cubic metres of sand to make the Port navigable. Once completed, it will provide connectivity to Chennai and facilitate cargo movement for industries in Puducherry.
 
The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the Synthetic Athletic track at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, Uppalam, Puducherry. The existing 400-metre cinder track surface is a very old and outdated running surface. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 7 crore. 

ALSO READ | Puducherry's tragic tryst with trust
 
Besides laying the foundation stone, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Blood Centre at the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry that will function as a research laboratory and a training centre. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 28 crore.
 
He will inaugurate the Sports Authority of India's (SAI) 100-bed girls hostel constructed at Lawspet, Puducherry for female athletes. The project was started on April, 10, 2018 at an estimated cost is Rs 11.85 crore. 
 
The reconstructed Heritage Marie Building, a landmark in the history of Puducherry, will also be inaugurated by Prime Minister.

The French period structure has been rebuilt with the same building architecture at an estimated cost of the project is Rs 14.83 crore with assistance from the World Bank. The project was scheduled to be inaugurated by Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on February 28, but it was halted by former Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi, citing the fact that neither the government of India representatives nor she were invited for the function.
 
The foundation stone laying and inauguration of all projects will be at a single venue, the JIPMER auditorium.

