Sea of greed under khakhi clothes?

The Pudhukottai All Women Police Station recently booked three, including a police constable and sub-inspector under Dowry Prohibition Act.

Published: 23rd February 2021 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2021 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

Broken marriage, dowry harassement, violence against women

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The Pudhukottai All Women Police Station recently booked three, including a police constable and sub-inspector under Dowry Prohibition Act.

According to sources, the suspects have been identified as Krishnamoorthy, husband of the victim and a police constable, his father Saravanan a special sub-inspector, and mother Muthulakshmi. The victim Chella Prema (25), daughter of A Perumpadaiyan Pillai of Mudivaithanenthal, stated in a complaint that her husband, Krishnamoorthy, along with his parents, demanded dowry of Rs 3 lakh in addition to 20 sovereign gold jewellery and Rs 1 lakh cash from her parents. They also wanted to sell 10 sovereign of gold jewellery that she brought from home during marriage, Prema said.

The issue began, when Prema questioned her in-laws for taking all of Krishnamoorthy's salary to pay the loan dues of a new home they had bought. "They gave only Rs 4,000 to meet our ends," Prema said in her petition.

When she urged them not to take all of her husband's salary, the trio harassed Prema asking her to bring more dowry from her parents on October 16, 2020. Even though police officials counselled and advised the couple to live together in peace, her in-laws had beaten her up on November 5 last year and left her all alone, the petition added.

She added that whenever she approached to meet her husband, her in-laws threatened her of dire consequences as both Saravanan and Krishnamoorthy were police personnel.

Based on her complaint, the police booked the trio under Section 498, 294(b), 323 of the Indian Penal Code, Section 4 of Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, 2002, Seciton 4 of Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961. However, the suspects were not arrested.

