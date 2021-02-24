STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coimbatore: Sri Shakthi Institute to launch its own satellite

The launch aims to demonstrate the efficacy of the satellite that is only 460 gm - one of the lightest satellites developed by a college.

Published: 24th February 2021 05:21 AM

Students present during the press meet to announce about the Sri Sakthi SAT which is to be launched by ISRO on February 28 | r satish babu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Sri Shakthi Institute of Engineering and Technology, Coimbatore is set to launch its PSLV C-51 satellite named ‘SRISAKTHI SAT’ from Sriharikota on February 28. It will stay in the Earth’s orbit for 6 months at an altitude of 510 km.

The launch aims to demonstrate the efficacy of the satellite that is only 460 gm - one of the lightest satellites developed by a college. Less than a dozen educational institutions in the country have launched their own satellite.

If the launch is successful, it will be used in the future in Internet of Things operations including spotting forest fires early and spotting gas or oil leaks. The satellite is a cuboid with two sides measuring 10 cm each and with a height of 3.8 cm. S Thangavelu, chairman of the institution, said that the satellite can operate between -40 to 150 degrees celsius. 

He added that it can travel 7 km in a second and orbit the Earth in 90 minutes. The initiative took off following the launch of the IN-SPACe (Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June 2020 for private industries and educational institutions, and in association with the ISRO.

Three professors and 12 students worked on the project and the institution is also associated with the Space Research Centre in Serbia, that provided technical assistance to set up their ground station.

