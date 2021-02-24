STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
EPS inaugurates projects worth Rs 2,181 crore

Conservancy vehicles for 4 Chennai corpn zones, drinking water supply & sewage desalination plants inaugurated

Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurated completed projects worth Rs 2,181.5 crore. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurated completed projects worth Rs 2,181.5 crore and laid foundation for projects worth Rs 931 crore, on behalf of the Municipal Administration Department, at the Island Grounds in Chennai on Tuesday.

On behalf of Chennai Corporation, garbage clearance projects worth Rs 1,216 crore were inaugurated. A total of 48 wards from Thiruvottiyur, Manali, Madhavaram and Ambattur zones will now have battery operated garbage-clearing vehicles manned by private contractors for eight years.

Apart from this, wet waste processing centres with a daily capacity of 50 metric tonnes, set up at a cost Rs 9.33 crore, were inaugurated, while non-biodegradable waste processing centre at the Kodungayur dumpyard, set up at a cost of Rs 9.49 crore, was inaugurated.

Biodegradable waste processing units, set up at Chetpet, Nandanam, Sowcarpet, Kodungayur and Perungudi at a cost of Rs 9.33 crore, were inaugurated. Several other projects were inaugurated under the Clean India initiative.

On behalf of the Chennai Metro Water and Sewage Supply Board, projects worth more than Rs 200 crore were inaugurated. A Rs 95.77 crore-worth sewage processing unit will come in the city, while Pallavaram and Pammal municipalities will get drinking water supply at a cost of Rs 173.10 crore.

Avadi Municipality will get a sewage processing unit at a cost of Rs 36.2 crore. The CM also inaugurated projects and laid foundation stone for new ones in Vellore, Krishnagiri, Erode, Tiruvannamalai, Dharmapuri, Salem, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram districts.

New bridge across Thamirabarani opened
Tirunelveli: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurated the new bridge constructed adjacent to the Sulochana Mudaliar Bridge across Thamirabarani river near Kokkirakulam in Tirunelveli through video conference, on Tuesday. The construction of the 237-metre-long new bridge which is parallel to the 178-year-old Sulochana Mudaliyar Bridge started in April 2018 with a budget of Rs 18 crore. The bridge will ensure smooth flow of traffic near district collectorate.

Earlier, when the chief minister inaugurated the workshops construted for pottery workers, Minister for Khadi and Village Industries Board, G Baskaran, and the department officials were present. Collector GS Sameeran lit the Kuthuvilakku in these workshops marking their inauguration. “Apart from the workshops, the State government has been disbursing Rs 5,000 compensation for the pottery workers during the rainy season each year. The government is also providing these workers with electric wheel, worth Rs 20,400,” said a statement from the district administration.

