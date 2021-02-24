STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

It's a 'sweet' deal for cane farmers

Manoj Dharmar and Vasanthanidhi ran into a few sugarcane farmers while travelling to Dharmapuri. When they heard their stories, the two decided to help the farmers.

Published: 24th February 2021 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2021 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Sowmya Mani
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Eating healthy has always been a topic of discussion on several social media platforms. It scaled new heights when the lockdown began last March. One of the aspects often discussed is replacing white sugar with healthier alternatives like country sugar, often known as 'nattu sakkarai'. While companies are making a fortune selling these alternatives, farmers opine that they don't benefit much from it.

Two youths from Tiruchy decided to help such farmers and take their produce directly to the consumer. Manoj Dharmar and Vasanthanidhi ran into a few sugarcane farmers while travelling to Dharmapuri. When they heard their stories, the two decided to help the farmers.

The posts they published on social media received several queries and the youths decided to procure the produce from the farmers, package it and deliver it to consumers. The duo has already received 150 kg of pre-order for country sugar. They plan to open a start-up and help more farmers in the coming months.

"We see many brands selling so called 'organic' country sugar, which is a sham. Just before going to Dharmapuri, I had seen a video about how some of these branded items are adulterated. When I met some farmers on my trip, I realised that their products are much better than those on market. I posted some videos and photos of these farmers on social media and a lot of people wanted to know how they could purchase it. That's when I decided to help them out by taking their produce directly to consumers," said Manoj.

These sugarcane farmers work between Dharmapuri and Palacode. The profits they earn by selling sugarcane as country sugar is far greater than selling it as it is. Manoj and Vasanthanidhi are paying the farmers Rs 10 to Rs 15 kg more than wholesalers.

"Since there is lot of awareness now about the benefits of country sugar, the demand has increased. Usually, hydrogen sulfate is added while making this sugar. However, we have requested the farmers to make it without adding it," added Manoj.

He explained that these farmers have mills nearby to crush the sugarcane. A total of 1.4 tonnes of sugarcane yields about 650 litres of juice, which is then processed.

Manoj had earlier helped avocado farmers in Kodaikanal in August and lemon farmers at MR Palayam.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
social media Eating healthy country sugar nattu sakkarai
India Matters
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Covid negative test results must for people coming to Delhi from 5 states
Representational image. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Most buses in TN may be off roads from Feb 25 due to strike
Lessons that China learnt from the Ladakh standoff
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC rejects plea for extra chance in UPSC exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi government to ask travellers from five states to show a COVID-19 test report
Students jumping over the compound wall to reach their school | Nagaraja Gadekal
Students have to jump this 4ft wall everyday to go to school in Bengaluru
Gallery
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now homes world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp