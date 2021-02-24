Madurai Airport secured 2nd place in CSS (round-II) 2020

Vignesh V By

Express News Service

MADURAI: Madurai International Airport secured second place in Customer Satisfaction Survey (CSS)-2020 after contesting with 56 airports (having below 15 lakh passengers floating for a year) in India. Airports Authorities of India (AAI) conducted the round-II survey with passengers between July and December 2020. There were several parameters like overall satisfaction, access, passport control, security, facilities, environment, services, and travel profile.

Airport Director S Senthil Valavan said they have climbed to the second place from rank four they secured in round III and IV of CSS 2019. They secured 4.84 points in the overall rating in CSS 2020 and is just behind the Udaipur airport. Round 1 between January and June 2020 was not conducted due to Covid-19. "It is great news; we were able to bag the award because of airport officials, public and others' cooperation," he said. This CSS report helped us to identify areas that need improvement like baggage delivery, and availability of food stalls among others.

Excerpts from CSS-2020