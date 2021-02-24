STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madurai Airport secured 2nd place in CSS (round-II) 2020

Airport Director S Senthil Valavan said they have climbed to the second place from rank four they secured in round III and IV of CSS 2019.

Published: 24th February 2021 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2021 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

Madurai Airport (File Photo | EPS)

By Vignesh V
Express News Service

MADURAI: Madurai International Airport secured second place in Customer Satisfaction Survey (CSS)-2020 after contesting with 56 airports (having below 15 lakh passengers floating for a year) in India. Airports Authorities of India (AAI) conducted the round-II survey with passengers between July and December 2020. There were several  parameters like overall satisfaction, access, passport control, security, facilities, environment, services, and travel profile.

Airport Director S Senthil Valavan said they have climbed to the second place from rank four they secured in round III and IV of CSS 2019. They secured 4.84 points in the overall rating in CSS 2020 and is just behind the Udaipur airport. Round 1 between January and June 2020 was not conducted due to Covid-19. "It is great news; we were able to bag the award because of airport officials, public and others' cooperation," he said. This CSS report helped us to identify areas that need improvement like baggage delivery, and availability of food stalls among others.

Excerpts from CSS-2020

  • 24% passengers travelled for business, 23% for leisure and 53% for other reasons.
  • 96% passengers preferred economy class, 3% business class and 1% first class.
  • 98% passengers not used the airport for connecting flights
  • 32% passengers used cars for reaching the airport, 20% through their own car, 8% through bus, 27% by taxi, 1% by train and 12% by other mode of transportation.
  • 2% passengers arrived at the airport less than 30 minutes before flight, 7% between 30-45 minutes, 20% between 45-60 minutes, 23% between 1-1.15 hours, 14 % between 1.15-1.30 hours, 13% between 1.30-2 hours, and 22 % more than 2 hours.
  • 3% passengers were between 16-21 years old, 12% between 22-25 years, 37% between 26-34 years, 24% between 35-44, 12% between 45-54, 9% between 55-64, and 3 % between 65-75.
  • 70% passengers are male and 30% female
