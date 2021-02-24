Now, portraits of three more leaders adorn TN Assembly hall

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Portraits of the three eminent personalities, including two former Chief Ministers P Subbarayan and OP Ramaswamy Reddiyar, were unveiled in the State Assembly hall on Tuesday.

To honour the services rendered by freedom fighter VO Chidambaram and former Chief Ministers P Subbarayan and OP Ramasamy Reddiyar, their portraits were placed in the Assembly hall. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami unveiled the portraits in the presence of Speaker of the Assembly P Dhanabal, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and ministers.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister honoured the successors of the leaders. Freedom fighter VO Chidambaram’s grandson Valleshwaran and great-granddaughter Selvi Muruganandam, P Subbarayan’s grandson Mohan Kumaramangalam and granddaughter Sivakami, and Venkatachalapathi, a close relative of OP Ramasamy Reddiyar, took part.

Besides, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs, judges, MLAs from DMK and Congress were also present. In their address, the CM, the Deputy CM and the Speaker highlighted the services of the leaders and hailed them for their dedicated services to the society. Including the three portraits, a total of five portraits of eminent personalities have been unveiled in the 15th Assembly since 2016.