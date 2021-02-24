STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
On Jaya birth anniversary, Sasikala renews call to 'Amma cadres' to join hands for polls

There is speculation about a separate political front headed by Sasikala. The scenario is likely to become clear once the seat-sharing talks in the AIADMK-led alliance come to an end.

Published: 24th February 2021 03:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2021 05:11 PM   |  A+A-

V K Sasikala gets a warm welcome by party members outside MGR residence in Chennai.

V K Sasikala gets a warm welcome by party members outside MGR residence in Chennai. (Photo | Sri Loganathan, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Breaking her silence on the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa on Wednesday, a fortnight after reaching Chennai, VK Sasikala renewed her call to the ‘cadres of Amma (Jayalalithaa)’ to come together to win the Assembly elections.  

“The true cadre of Amma should come together and win the elections to form the government. Amma has mandated that even after 100 years, our government should be there. I am confident that you would accomplish that. I will also stand by you. Very soon, I will meet the people and the cadre,” said Sasikala after paying floral tributes to the portrait of Jayalalithaa at her T Nagar residence here.

“I know you (cadre) cannot be bought. Because you are the cadre with conviction just like Amma (Jayalalithaa). It is a happy day for me since I celebrated the birth anniversary of Amma. It is an invaluable occasion,” Sasikala said addressing the cadres gathered at her residence.

Stating that Jayalalithaa had left crores of cadres behind her, Sasikala said, “I see Amma in everyone's face. You know what she said in the state Assembly. It is our duty to prove her words. So, all cadres of Amma should come together to win the elections. To achieve that, you all should stand by me. Each one of you should work like bees and offer the victory in elections to her. You should take a vow towards this and work hard.”

Meanwhile, AISMK founder, actor R Sarathkumar and his wife Radhika called on Sasikala. Later, Sarathkumar said he knew Sasikala for more than 10 years and that as a gesture of gratitude, he met her.  Radhika addressed Sasikala as “Udan Pirava Sahodari of Jayalalithaa.”

Later, Naam Thamizhar Katchi leader Seeman, film director Bharathi Raja and farmers union leader PR Pandian also called on Sasikala. Bharathi Raja said Sasikala had come to fill the political vacuum in Tamil Nadu and described her as “veera thamizhachi” (courageous Tamil woman).  

Though these meetings are described as courtesy calls to enquire about the health of Sasikala who was cured of COVID-19, there is speculation about a separate political front headed by her. Already, the DMDK treasurer Premalatha has expressed her support for Sasikala. The scenario is likely to become clear once the seat-sharing talks in the AIADMK-led alliance come to an end.

