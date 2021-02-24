Silence on power supply irks farmers

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Farmers are unhappy with the lack of announcements to increase free power and decrease fuel rate. They are disappointed on not hearing about the three-phase uninterrupted power supply in the Interim Budget after it was first announced by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami during his election campaign in Tirupur a month ago.

“We were looking towards the increase in the duration for free power in three-phase. The current availability of 12 hours is not sufficient for farmers to increase productivity,” said R Rajasekaran, a farmer from Therazhunthur. Farmers are also unhappy with the lack of action to reduce fuel price hike in the State where petrol and diesel are touching Rs 93 and Rs 86 this week.

The farmers said the increase has resulted in rental of farm machinery which they use at different periods of cultivation. “During natural calamities, farmers are forced to use equipment multiple times, which increases fuel bill manifold. The State could have reduced duty and brought down our burden,” said ‘Cauvery’ V Dhanabalan, a farmer-leader from Kilvelur.

The farmers were also looking forward for loan waiver from nationalised banks similar to the one given for loans taken from Primary Agricultural Co-operative Credit Societies. “The government could have addressed the waiver on nationalised banks as it contributes to the bigger investment for farmers.

There is no announcement on faster and easier processing of crop insurance loans. We are still looking for comprehensive schemes for cultivation for the past few year. We also demand incentives and back-end subsidies,” said G Gopiganean,a farmer - representative.