STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Silence on power supply irks farmers

Farmers are unhappy with the lack of announcements to increase free power and decrease fuel rate. 

Published: 24th February 2021 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2021 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers, Agriculture

Representational Image

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Farmers are unhappy with the lack of announcements to increase free power and decrease fuel rate. They are disappointed on not hearing about the three-phase uninterrupted power supply in the Interim Budget after it was first announced by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami during his election campaign in Tirupur a month ago.

“We were looking towards the increase in the duration for free power in three-phase. The current availability of 12 hours is not sufficient for farmers to increase productivity,” said R Rajasekaran, a farmer from Therazhunthur. Farmers are also unhappy with the lack of action to reduce fuel price hike in the State where petrol and diesel are touching Rs 93 and Rs 86 this week.

The farmers said the increase has resulted in rental of farm machinery which they use at different periods of cultivation. “During natural calamities, farmers are forced to use equipment multiple times, which increases fuel bill manifold. The State could have reduced duty and brought down our burden,” said ‘Cauvery’ V Dhanabalan, a farmer-leader from Kilvelur.

The farmers were also looking forward for loan waiver from nationalised banks similar to the one given for loans taken from Primary Agricultural Co-operative Credit Societies. “The government could have addressed the waiver on nationalised banks as it contributes to the bigger investment for farmers.

There is no announcement on faster and easier processing of crop insurance loans. We are still looking for comprehensive schemes for cultivation for the past few year. We also demand incentives and back-end subsidies,” said  G Gopiganean,a farmer - representative.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
power supply Farmers
India Matters
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Covid negative test results must for people coming to Delhi from 5 states
Representational image. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Most buses in TN may be off roads from Feb 25 due to strike
Lessons that China learnt from the Ladakh standoff
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC rejects plea for extra chance in UPSC exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi government to ask travellers from five states to show a COVID-19 test report
Students jumping over the compound wall to reach their school | Nagaraja Gadekal
Students have to jump this 4ft wall everyday to go to school in Bengaluru
Gallery
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now homes world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp