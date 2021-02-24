STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TN to release Fin Tech policy

Fin Tech companies amalgamate technology and financial services to help make mobile banking, insurance and investment applications more user-friendly.

Published: 24th February 2021 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2021 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: With an aim to make the State a global hub for Fin Tech enterprises, Tamil Nadu is working on a Fin Tech policy which will soon be released, said Deputy CM O Panneerselvam on Tuesday. While presenting the Interim Budget, he said, “The Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) is developing a Fin Tech City, sprawling over 260 acres, at Kavanoor near Chennai, to attract domestic, overseas financial institutions and Fin Tech companies.”

Fin Tech companies amalgamate technology and financial services to help make mobile banking, insurance and investment applications more user-friendly. He added that TN had attracted the largest number of investments in the country with a total of 101 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) signed, with an investment commitment of Rs 88,727 crore and an employment potential for 1,69,496 persons, during the pandemic.

“The developments in 2020-21 have reaffirmed that TN is the most-preferred investment destination.”
“Of the 304 MoUs signed in the Global Investors Meet 2019 (GIM), as many as 81 projects have commenced commercial production and 191 others are at various stages of implementation. This accounts for 89 per cent project implementation,” he added.

In addition, Panneerselvam said that the State’s industrialisation will further be advanced by the new Industrial Policy launched recently. To facilitate industrial growth in the State, at least 3,000 acres of land is available for immediate allotment while State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu is now promoting establishment of industrial parks on the joint venture mode.

Industrial housing facilities are being established at Vallam Vadagal. Stating that the MSME sector was the worst hit due to the pandemic, he said the government is acting on the recommendations of the C Rangarajan Committee to help in revival of the sector.

Rs 1,000 cr
Will be infused as additional capital to the Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation to strengthen and expand its role as a term lending institution

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fin Tech
India Matters
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Covid negative test results must for people coming to Delhi from 5 states
Representational image. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Most buses in TN may be off roads from Feb 25 due to strike
Lessons that China learnt from the Ladakh standoff
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC rejects plea for extra chance in UPSC exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi government to ask travellers from five states to show a COVID-19 test report
Students jumping over the compound wall to reach their school | Nagaraja Gadekal
Students have to jump this 4ft wall everyday to go to school in Bengaluru
Gallery
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now homes world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp