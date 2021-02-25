AMMK, AIADMK cadre in a brawl over party flags

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Tension prevailed near Thanjavur railway junction entrance for a while on Wednesday after cadres of AIADMK and AMMK broke into an argument over placing of party flags near the statue of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa here.

On the occasion of Jayalalithaa’s birth anniversary, AIADMK cadre raised their party flags near the statue and later, AMMK cadre placed longer flag poles at the spot. Irked over seeing AMMK flags flying over flags of their party on Wednesday, AIADMK cadre began to uproot the AMMK flag poles. Supporters of AMMK rushed to the spot and an altercation ensued. Police intervened and asked AMMK cadre to leave the spot as they had already garlanded the statue.