Father, son electrocuted after coming into contact with an electric fence in TN's Arakkonam

Published: 25th February 2021 02:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2021 02:10 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

RANIPET (TAMIL NADU): A 37-year-old man and his son were electrocuted after they accidentally came into contact with an electric fence that was erected on farmland in the limits of Arakkonam Taluk police station in Ranipet district.

The police have identified the deceased as Backiyaraj (37) and Arunkumar (14).

Residents of Ramalingapuram in Tiruvallur district, the father-son duo went fishing in a water body in the early hours of Thursday, the police sources said.

They went on foot since the water body is located within a few kilometres.

On their way back, they accidentally came into contact with the electric fence that was erected in the farmland to keep the animals like wild boars away from destroying the crops, the police sources said.

The incident took place at around 4.30 am.

Backiyaraj and Arunkumar died on the spot and the police, on information, retrieved the bodies from the spot and sent them for a post mortem procedure to the government hospital.

The police sources said that the land is owned by one Selvam, who is a relative of the victim Backiyaraj, the police sources said.

Further investigation is on.

