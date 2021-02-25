STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

HC’s suggestion not received well by jumbo owners

Echoing similar thoughts, the owner of three elephants, N Baskaran (60) from Srirangam, said that his family has been maintaining elephants for several decades now.

Published: 25th February 2021 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2021 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

The Madras High Court (File Photo| PTI)

By Deepak Sathish
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Madras High Court’s recent direction to the State to frame a policy to prohibit private ownership of elephants by individuals and temples has not been welcomed by many. Individuals owing elephants for several years said that they care for the jumbos well and adhere to the guideline framed by the forest department. 

Referring to the court’s direction as “unfair”, one K Narayanan (62) from Tiruchy, who has been maintaining Ammukutty for three decades, asserted that elephants can be maintained well without abusing them. “Being her mahout, I share a good bond with our elephant Ammukutty (56).

She follows my commands well too. So, it is unfair to penalise all for someone’s mistake,” he said. Narayanan added that the forest officials visit Ammukutty once in three months besides conducting a surprise inspection to check if she is treated well and is in the pink of health. 

Echoing similar thoughts, the owner of three elephants, N Baskaran (60) from Srirangam, said that his family has been maintaining elephants for several decades now. There are no issues in privately maintaining elephants by adhering to the pre-defined rules, he said, adding, “I spend around `3,000 per day to maintain my elephants.

The owners should ensure that the animals are fed well, taken for a walk twice a day, and dewormed and vaccinated regularly.” Asked about elephants in private ownership being taken for Gaja Pooja, a special ceremony performed in honour of the jumbo, Baskaran said, “People pay a small amount to the mahouts during the pooja, which shall be used for their expenses.”

However, a mahout seeking anonymity said that he would not take his elephant for such ceremonies until the State government framed a policy. On obtaining a license, Baskaran said the state government stopped issuing one for new elephant owners a few years ago.

In 2011, the Tamil Nadu Captive Elephants (Management and Maintenance) Rules, which includes rules for housing the elephants and transportation norms, was amended, he noted. A higher official in the forest department said that there are not many elephants owned by individuals and private temples in the Coimbatore region but in the central and southern Tamil Nadu.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
8,807 new Covid cases, 80 deaths in Maharashtra, Mumbai reports 1,167 infections
File photo of passengers arrived from UK to Chennai being taken to quarantine centre. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Home quarantine for those coming to TN from Kerala, Maharashtra
Representational Image.
Telangana among top four states with rise in active Covid cases
The underlying conditions have been defined by a special panel of doctors appointed by the government. (Representational Photo)
45+ with co-morbidities? Your Covid jab window opens on March 1

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi government to ask travellers from five states to show a COVID-19 test report
Students jumping over the compound wall to reach their school | Nagaraja Gadekal
Students have to jump this 4ft wall everyday to go to school in Bengaluru
Gallery
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now homes world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp