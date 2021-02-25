HC’s suggestion not received well by jumbo owners

Deepak Sathish By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Madras High Court’s recent direction to the State to frame a policy to prohibit private ownership of elephants by individuals and temples has not been welcomed by many. Individuals owing elephants for several years said that they care for the jumbos well and adhere to the guideline framed by the forest department.

Referring to the court’s direction as “unfair”, one K Narayanan (62) from Tiruchy, who has been maintaining Ammukutty for three decades, asserted that elephants can be maintained well without abusing them. “Being her mahout, I share a good bond with our elephant Ammukutty (56).

She follows my commands well too. So, it is unfair to penalise all for someone’s mistake,” he said. Narayanan added that the forest officials visit Ammukutty once in three months besides conducting a surprise inspection to check if she is treated well and is in the pink of health.

Echoing similar thoughts, the owner of three elephants, N Baskaran (60) from Srirangam, said that his family has been maintaining elephants for several decades now. There are no issues in privately maintaining elephants by adhering to the pre-defined rules, he said, adding, “I spend around `3,000 per day to maintain my elephants.

The owners should ensure that the animals are fed well, taken for a walk twice a day, and dewormed and vaccinated regularly.” Asked about elephants in private ownership being taken for Gaja Pooja, a special ceremony performed in honour of the jumbo, Baskaran said, “People pay a small amount to the mahouts during the pooja, which shall be used for their expenses.”

However, a mahout seeking anonymity said that he would not take his elephant for such ceremonies until the State government framed a policy. On obtaining a license, Baskaran said the state government stopped issuing one for new elephant owners a few years ago.

In 2011, the Tamil Nadu Captive Elephants (Management and Maintenance) Rules, which includes rules for housing the elephants and transportation norms, was amended, he noted. A higher official in the forest department said that there are not many elephants owned by individuals and private temples in the Coimbatore region but in the central and southern Tamil Nadu.