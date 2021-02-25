STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

‘List pleas for release of vehicles in mining cases before division Bench’ 

The bench gave the direction while hearing a PIL filed by one Kaleeswaran of Madurai seeking action against two police personnel of Subramaniyapuram police station in an illegal sand mining case.

Published: 25th February 2021 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2021 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday directed registry of the court to list petitions seeking release of vehicles involved in illegal mining cases before division bench for providing clarification.

A special bench comprising Justices MM Sundresh and N Sathish Kumar observed that on October 29, 2018, they passed a detailed order that request for release of vehicles involved in illegal sand mining cases could be made only before designated courts. But petitions seeking the above relief are being filed in High Court and orders are being passed ignoring the division bench's order, the judges said.

Neither the division bench order was taken to the notice of a single judge nor the government filed any appeal against orders passed for releasing the vehicles, the judges said.

"Imposition of cost can never be a substitute when it comes to environment and life source. Water is a life source," the judges opined.

Even numbering and entertaining such petitions would be contradictory to the division bench order, they further held and directed the registry to post all matters seeking release of vehicles involved in illegal mining cases to the division bench so that the 2018 order could be clarified and reiterated.

The bench gave the direction while hearing a PIL filed by one Kaleeswaran of Madurai seeking action against two police personnel of Subramaniyapuram police station in an illegal sand mining case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
illegal mining cases vehicles Madurai Bench of Madras High Court
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
8,807 new Covid cases, 80 deaths in Maharashtra, Mumbai reports 1,167 infections
File photo of passengers arrived from UK to Chennai being taken to quarantine centre. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Home quarantine for those coming to TN from Kerala, Maharashtra
Representational Image.
Telangana among top four states with rise in active Covid cases
The underlying conditions have been defined by a special panel of doctors appointed by the government. (Representational Photo)
45+ with co-morbidities? Your Covid jab window opens on March 1

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi government to ask travellers from five states to show a COVID-19 test report
Students jumping over the compound wall to reach their school | Nagaraja Gadekal
Students have to jump this 4ft wall everyday to go to school in Bengaluru
Gallery
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now homes world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp