Posters do the trick, dumping waste on roadside reduces

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Posters with the question ‘While you are careful to deposit your money in the bank, why can’t you deposit the garbage on the (garbage) trolley?’, undersigned by the Municipal Commissioner have cropped up in parts of the district on Tuesday.

Speaking to Express, Commissioner S Parthasarathi said that despite collecting waste from the city three times a day, a few have been dumping waste in the open. “After declaring Virudhunagar a bin-free city a few years ago, waste are being collected thrice a day; from essential spots in the morning, from commercial spots by mid-day and from street vendors at night,” he said.

“However, people keep on dumping waste on the roadside, making it difficult to keep the city clean,” he pointed out. As the notices stating ‘do not throw garbage here’ did not work, the posters are aimed at questioning the public’s conscience. “Two days after the posters were pasted, waste disposal on roadside have considerably reduced,” he added.