Puducherry act is BJP’s rehearsal for TN drama: Thol Thirumavalan

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Bharatiya Janata Party, by inducing the resignation of ruling party MLAs to pull down the Congress government in Puducherry, has given an indication of what it is capable of doing in Tamil Nadu when a DMK government comes to power, said VCK chief Thol Thirumavalan.

Addressing the public at a demonstration organised by secular progressive alliance led by Congress against the dethroning of its government in the union territory, at Anna Thidal on Wednesday, Thirumavalavan said that he is seeing this as a “rehearsal” for Tamil Nadu so as to topple the DMK government when it comes to power.

But the BJP’s technique will not work in Tamil Nadu. “We will drive them away,” he said. The DMK-led alliance will secure a landslide victory in the forthcoming Assembly elections in TN, he said exuding confidence. The saffron party is involved in an ‘uncivilised’ act of toppling democratically elected governments in various States, he said adding that BJP is an ‘evil’ that has clasped the country.

It is more deadlier than Covid-19, he said. The BJP’s handiwork of ousting the Congress government by “purchasing” MLAs has come as a blessing, because people will see through the design and the party’s true colours and prefer to elect the Congress-DMK combine again in the next Assembly election.

Stating that NR Congress and AIADMK supported the ‘crooked’ politics of the BJP, the MP called upon the people to not allow those party men from entering their streets for canvassing. He urged the people to ensure that the six MLAs who fell prey to the trap laid by BJP have no political future at all. Speaking on the occasion, former Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said that BJP, AINRC, and AIADMK, through a joint conspiracy, toppled his government, which was a “murder of democracy”.

During the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Puducherry, the BJP did not want a Congress government to rule the UT and therefore unseated the party with the help of some “black sheep” and “traitors” in Congress. Though the BJP is stating that it has no role in the debacle, the people of Puducherry are observing all the developments.

Using the votes of nominated MLAs in a confidence vote was wrong, he said adding that the people who lost deposit in the last elections were appointed as BJP nominated members. The activities of the BJP in Puducherry indicate that it wants to shatter the identity of the region, added Narayanasamy.

