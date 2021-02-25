STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu promotes students of Classes 9, 10 and 11 without exam; raises retirement age of govt staffers to 60 years

The retirement age will apply to all employees who are retiring from service on May 31, 2021. 

Published: 25th February 2021 12:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2021 12:51 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami  (Photo | MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Students in classes 9, 10 and 11 will be promoted without examination for the academic year 2020-21, announced Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday. Detailed guidelines on the implementation will be released soon, he said.

The CM also announced that the retirement age of the government employees will be increased from the existing 59 years to 60 years. 

Speaking at the State Assembly, Palaniswami made a suo motu statement under Rule 110. 

The retirement age will apply to all employees who are retiring from service on May 31, 2021. 

Besides, the order would also apply to all teaching and non-teaching staff working in aided educational institutions and employees of all Constitutional or Statutory bodies, public sector undertakings including all State Corporations, local bodies, boards, commissions, societies etc. The government had, in May last year, increased the retirement age from 58 to 59.

The government had reopened schools for students in Class 10 and 12 in January and recently announced the timetable for the public exams too.

