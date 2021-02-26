STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Blast at Sivakasi cracker unit kills five

Only one of the deceased, Selvi (37) of Ellinaickenpatti, has been identified so far.

For representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)

By Azeefa Fathima
Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Just 13 days after the Achankulam fire accident, in which 23 people lost their lives, at least five persons, four of them women, were killed and 20 injured in a blast at Thankarajpandian Fireworks at Kalaiyarkurichi village in Sivakasi on Thursday. The owner of the unit, Thankaraj (52), has surrendered to the police.

Only one of the deceased, Selvi (37) of Ellinaickenpatti, has been identified so far. A 75-year-old man with 100 per cent burn injuries is in a critical condition and is being treated at the Sivakasi GH. The sound of the blast and vibrations from it were felt even at Amathur village, about 10 km from the site.

Although a preliminary probe is in progress to ascertain the cause, Sivakasi Sub Collector, C Dinesh Kumar, said solidified pellets could have triggered the fire causing the blast. This is the third accident at a cracker unit in the district in this month.

