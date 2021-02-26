STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

PM Modi shifting the faults of Kiran Bedi on our government: Ex-Puducherry CM Narayanasamy

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Narayanasamy said it was Kiran Bedi who stopped 52 decisions taken by his government

Published: 26th February 2021 02:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2021 02:36 PM   |  A+A-

Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy

Former Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is diverting the attention of the people by making statements contrary to facts to blame his government of nearly five years, former Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said he is shifting the faults of Kiran Bedi, the former Lt Governor, on his government.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Narayanasamy said it was Kiran Bedi who stopped 52 decisions taken by his government, but instead of having redressed those after he took it up with the Prime Minister, Home Minister and the Finance Minister several times, Modi was now blaming him for all these.

Referring to the Prime Minister faulting his government for non-conduct of local body elections in the UT, Narayanasamy said when his government got ready to conduct the polls by appointing the state Election Commissioner (SEC) and completing the process of delimitation of wards, it was Kiran Bedi who halted  the process by removing the official appointed as SEC. Thereafter a forest service official was appointed as SEC. Now the matter is in court, he said.

On the promise of the Prime Minister to reopen cooperatives, Narayanasamy it was Kiran Bedi who closed down the three textile mills, though his government wanted to reduce the employees through VRS and run the mills. Even public sector undertakings became non-functional at the intervention of Kiran Bedi, despite his government allocating funds for each of them in the budget, said Narayanasamy.

On the assurance of the Prime Minister to bring a blue revolution, Narayanasamy said it was Kiran Bedi who did not approve the enhancement of pension for fishermen, but on the contrary, removed around 3000 fishermen from the purview of the pension, he said. Neither the ban period assistance nor the relief to Yanam fishermen could be provided due to Kiran Bedi, he said.

Despite all this, Narayanasamy said that his government achieved a growth rate of 10.2 percent, while the growth of the central government was minus 7 percent. “If no development has taken place in the UT, how did Puducherry achieve this growth rate?” asked Narayanasamy. "This is despite the Covid period and lack of finances from the central government," he said. If Kiran Bedi had cooperated, much more could have been done, said Narayanasamy.

The former Chief Minister said that the Prime Minister had not announced even a single new scheme for Puducherry during his visit on Thursday.

The four laning of NH45-A, from Sattanathapuram to Nagapattinam as part of the four laning of Villupuram to Nagapattinam project via Karaikal, was initiated by the previous Congress government led by Manmohan Singh through a cabinet decision. After a long delay, the foundation stone has been laid for the project in Puducherry, though 95 percent of the road is in Tamil Nadu.

The development of the mini port under Sagarmala project got approved for Rs 44 crores three years back, but only now the funds could be allocated by the central ministry and foundation stone laid.

He said that the historic Marie building was inaugurated by the Prime Minister after Kiran Bedi stopped the inauguration by him and said that there were no central funds involved as the building was reconstructed with loans from the World Bank.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi V Narayanasamy Puducherry Kiran Bedi
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records 16,577 fresh COVID-19 cases, 120 deaths
Image for representational purpose. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Maharashtra schools may close as 550 students test Covid positive
Explosives seized from Chennai - Mangalore super fast express train at Kozhikode railway station. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Railway cops seize explosives from Chennai-Mangaluru train in Kerala
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam arrive at the Assembly to present the Budget in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
BPL insurance cover is a Tamil Nadu vote catcher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur (Photo | Rajveer Twitter)
Bail granted to activist Nodeep Kaur by Punjab and Haryana high court
election dates
Poll dates announced for TN, Kerala, Bengal, Assam and Puducherry
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp