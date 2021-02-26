‘Respond on plea seeking CBI probe’ 

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court, on Thursday, directed the Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu to file a report on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed seeking CBI investigation into the TNPSC Group IV scam that happened in 2019.

A division Bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice R Hemalatha also directed TNPSC to preserve all documents pertaining to the selection process, including answer scripts of candidates, and warned that if any of the documents go missing the Chairman of TNPSC would be held responsible. The matter was adjourned for three weeks for Chief Secretary's response.

Advocate I Mohamed Razvi of Madurai filed the PIL last year alleging that many higher officials might be involved in the scam but the CB-CID has so far arrested only some of the candidates and middlemen. He apprehended that a State agency like CB-CID may not expose them and sought CBI probe.

Hearing the plea, the judges observed that the peculiar distribution of successful candidates in the selection arouses suspicion. If the allegations are found to be true, then it would be a great tragedy, they added. They felt that the allegations need to be looked into by the Chief Secretary and gave the above direction.