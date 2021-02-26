State govt gets a week to respond on alleged TANGEDCO scam

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday directed the State to file a detailed report within a week on a plea alleging a scam in TANGEDCO’s import of coal from abroad for Rs 1,330 crore. The issue pertains to C Selvaraj, a retired TNEB engineer, moving a plea stating that the entire tender of Rs 1,330 crore awarded by TANGEDCO to import coal is being carried out in a hurried manner without adhering to the rules and regulations.

He also stated, “... TANGEDCO is not justified in going for global tender for importing coal without declaring non-availability of coal within our country while not ascertaining and promoting the available alternative methods of electricity production such as wind, solar and other power productions available within our State, thereby giving a go by to Make in India scheme laid out under Public Procurement (Preference to Make in India) Order, 2017.”

The petitioner also sought for a joint committee comprising Central government investigative agencies to conduct a probe into the scam. However, Advocate-General Vijay Narayan submitted that the Supreme Court has made it clear that a PIL cannot be allowed to challenge a tender. A division bench of Justices R Subbiah and Sathi Kumar Sukumara Kurup heard the submissions, directed the State to file its counter, and adjourned the plea for final disposal.