STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Veteran communist leader D Pandiyan passes away at 88

Pandiyan was among those to sustain serious injuries during the bomb blast that killed former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi and others.

Published: 26th February 2021 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2021 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

D Pandiyan

Veteran communist leader and two-time Lok Sabha MP D Pandiyan (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Veteran communist leader and two-time Lok Sabha MP D Pandiyan passed away on Friday following a brief illness. The 88-year-old CPI national committee member is survived by two daughters and his son P Jawahar. 

Pandiyan was born at Keezhavellaimalaipatti near Usilampatti in Madurai district in 1932. In 1948, at the age of 16, he was arrested when the Communist party was banned in the country. He completed his graduation in English at Alagappa College in Karaikudi and joined the faculty in the same department. His wife Joyce was also a teacher. 

In 1962, he left his teaching job and shifted to Chennai to nurture the party's literary wing. He also served as a trade union functionary in the railways and the harbour. He was instrumental in breaking up the CPI for the second time in the late 1970s when he left and floated the United Communist Party of India. In the late 1990s, he merged his party with the CPI. He was elected to the Lok Sabha from the North Chennai constituency in 1989 and 1991. 

Pandiyan was among those to sustain serious injuries during the bomb blast that killed former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi and others. He had attended the public meeting at Sriperumbudur when the assassination took place. 

In 2005, he was elected State Secretary of the CPI, a position he held for 10 years. Despite his adherence to the Communist ideology, many considered him a communist leader with a leaning toward the AIADMK.

Unlike his predecessors, Pandiyan was a big dreamer and, during his tenure as state secretary, wanted to construct a huge office complex to house the party headquarters, bring out a daily party newspaper, and launch a party TV channel. Of these, he succeeded in constructing an eight-floor office building for the party and partly succeeded in launching a daily, Janasakthi, which later became a weekly due to poor patronage.

He faced much criticism from party cadres who blamed him for pushing the party into debt by taking huge loans to construct the party headquarters.

An effective orator with deep knowledge and understanding of Communist ideology, Pandiyan was also a prolific writer, authoring over 30 books and 1,000 articles. He served as the editor of Janasakthi till his last breath.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
D Pandiyan CPI national committee member Tamil Nadu
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records 16,577 fresh COVID-19 cases, 120 deaths
Image for representational purpose. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Maharashtra schools may close as 550 students test Covid positive
Explosives seized from Chennai - Mangalore super fast express train at Kozhikode railway station. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Railway cops seize explosives from Chennai-Mangaluru train in Kerala
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam arrive at the Assembly to present the Budget in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
BPL insurance cover is a Tamil Nadu vote catcher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An explosion caused by Israeli airstrikes is seen in Gaza City. (File Photo | AP)
US targets Iranian militants in Syria
A health worker collects swabs of metro railway project workers to test for COVID-19 in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID19: Maharashtra records 8000+ new cases in 24 hours
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp