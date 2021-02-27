STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

50% booths to be under web-surveillance: CEO

To enhance polling transparency, 50 per cent of polling stations will be brought under web-camera surveillance, Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo told B Anbuselvan.

Published: 27th February 2021 04:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2021 04:52 AM   |  A+A-

Satyabrata Sahoo

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To enhance polling transparency, 50 per cent of polling stations will be brought under web-camera surveillance, Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo told B Anbuselvan. He also believes that citizens’ participation to report poll code violations through the cVigil mobile application will be the game changer this time.

Excerpts from the interview:

Q: Based on the lessons learnt from 2016 Assembly elections, some officials within the Election Commission of India (ECI) had suggested constitution of village level committees to prevent money distribution. Any development on this front?
A: ECI has not issued any such direction so far. There are standard operating procedures for each team to prevent violations of moral code of conduct (MCC) norms. Personnel from Flying Squad Team (FST), Static Surveillance Team (SST), banks, financial institutions and others have been made aware of the SOPs to be followed to prevent cash distribution

Q: What other plans do you have to prevent money distribution?
A. The cVigil mobile application launched by ECI may help voters to communicate any MCC violations. The app captures the GPS location of pictures or videos recorded through it. As soon as voters post complaints through the app, the ECI system will receive GPS allocation, triggering alerts to nearby surveillance teams. This apart, voter helpline number 1950 will function round the clock.

Q: Are there any measures to enhance transparency in polling stations?
A. So far, the polling at stations that are identified as vulnerable and sensitive by police, was live streamed through web cameras. But, for the first time, we have decided to bring 50 per cent of polling booths (around 44,000) under web-camera surveillance on the polling day.

Q: Web cameras only record events. Are there plans to use advanced technology that raise alerts for black out, crowd gathering in poll booths?
A: No. The service provider will be penalised if the cameras black out

Q: Can the ongoing Assembly session continue on Saturday?
A: Yes, but the government cannot make any new announcements that could influence voters

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
web-surveillance Tamil Nadu Elections Satyabrata Sahoo
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records 16,577 fresh COVID-19 cases, 120 deaths
Image for representational purpose. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Maharashtra schools may close as 550 students test Covid positive
Explosives seized from Chennai - Mangalore super fast express train at Kozhikode railway station. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Railway cops seize explosives from Chennai-Mangaluru train in Kerala
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam arrive at the Assembly to present the Budget in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
BPL insurance cover is a Tamil Nadu vote catcher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur (Photo | Rajveer Twitter)
Bail granted to activist Nodeep Kaur by Punjab and Haryana high court
election dates
Poll dates announced for TN, Kerala, Bengal, Assam and Puducherry
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp