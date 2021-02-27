STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Cancer and cardiac patients: Most can take COVID vaccine, say doctors

Most cardiac patients can take the vaccine, say doctors. Those who had heart attacks in the past need to be vaccinated.

Published: 27th February 2021 12:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2021 12:37 PM   |  A+A-

A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive at Hindu Rao Hospital in New Delhi

A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive. (Photo | PTI)

By Sowmya Mani
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Ever since the coronavirus started spreading, it was noticed that people with co-morbidities were gravely affected by the virus. Hence, when the COVID vaccination began, experts believed that people with co-morbidities must be prioritized for vaccination.

As the government plans to open up vaccination for senior citizens and those above 45 with co-morbidities from Monday, TNIE speaks to doctors about who should, and should not take the vaccine.

Heart patients, diabetic people, cancer patients, people with hypertension have been categorized as high risk for COVID-19.

Cancer Patients

Several cancer patients have doubts in their minds about whether they can take the vaccine or not.

Dr Kirushnakumar, Head-oncology, Meenakshi Mission Hospital and Research Centre, said that most cancer patients can take the vaccine.

“Cancer survivors who are disease free can take the vaccine. For patients who are undergoing treatment currently, those on radiotherapy can take the vaccine. Patients who are taking chemotherapy, should not take the vaccine immediately. Chemotherapy decreases immunity by causing a drop in white blood cells (WBCs). In such a situation, we don’t know if antibodies will develop. They should wait for four weeks after chemotherapy at least, and must consult their treating doctors,”

The National comprehensive cancer Network (NCCN) guidelines say that those with active cancer, who are yet to take treatment, can take the vaccine.

“Cancer is not a problem for the vaccine. In radiotherapy and medical oncology, there is no contraindication for taking the vaccine. People who have had a surgery need not take the vaccine immediately. They should wait for two weeks atleast. Those with hematological malignancies should wait for three months. If someone is under treatment, it’s better to consult their doctor,” said Dr Ratna Devi, Radiation Oncologist, Apollo Cancer Centre.

Cardiac Patients

Most cardiac patients can take the vaccine, say doctors. Those who had heart attacks in the past need to be vaccinated.

“Heart patients, who are taking blood thinners can take the vaccine. This includes those on anti-platelet drugs as well as anti-coagulants. It’s better if they take covishield,” said Dr Senthilkumar Nallusamy, Chief Cardiologist, Rana Hospital, Tiruchy.

People who had heart attack in the past week should not take the vaccine immediately, advise doctors.

“Only patients who had a heart attack within the last week should not take the vaccine. They must wait for a while, and consult their doctor. Side effects of the vaccine are minuscule and I would advise everyone to take the vaccine,” said Dr Refai Showkathali, Senior Consultant Interventional Cardiologist, Apollo Hospital.

Blood Pressure, Diabetes, Cholesterol

“Those with cholesterol, Blood pressure and diabetes can take the vaccine. Only people who have medication for monoclonal antibodies must avoid the vaccine. Anyone who had a fever or allergy should wait for 4-6 weeks before taking the vaccine,” Dr Selvamani, Senior Consultant, Cardiology, Meenakshi Mission Hospital and Research Centre.

Any patient with uncontrolled Blood pressure should avoid taking the vaccine.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus Cardiac arrest Diabetes Comorbidities covid vaccine Diabetes patients vaccine
India Matters
The Defence Minister had painstakingly kept his visit a secret from the family to surprise them. (Photo | EPS)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh surprises everyone by attending adopted son’s wedding
Jeethu Joseph
The climax of Drishyam 3 is ready: Director Jeethu Joseph
For representational purposes
Uttarakhand cops announce cash reward to brides who oppose booze at weddings
Of Disha Ravi, andolan jeevis and speaking to power from inside and outside

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PSLV-C51 launched Amazonia-1, an optical earth observation satellite, and 18 other satellites on Sunday at 10:24 am. (Photo | Twitter/@ISRO)
ISRO launches PSLV-C51 carrying Brazil's Amazonia-1, 18 other satellites
Election heat in Bengal, TN, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry set to send summer mercury soaring
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp