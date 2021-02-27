STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Cancer and cardiac patients: Most can take vaccine, say doctors

As the government plans to open up vaccination for senior citizens and those above 45 with co-morbidities from Monday, TNIE speaks to doctors about who should, and should not take the vaccine.

Published: 27th February 2021 11:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2021 11:32 AM   |  A+A-

Covid Vaccine, Vaccination, health workers

Corporation health workers and conservency workers getting their covid vaccination. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Sowmya Mani
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Ever since the advent of COVID, it was noticed that people with co-morbidities were gravely affected by the virus. Therefore, when the COVID vaccination began, experts believed that people with co-morbidities must be prioritized for vaccination. As the government plans to open up vaccination for senior citizens and those above 45 with co-morbidities from Monday, TNIE speaks to doctors about who should, and should not take the vaccine.

Heart patients, diabetic people, cancer patients, people with hypertension have been categories as high risk for COVID.

Cancer Patients

Several cancer patients have doubts in their minds about whether they can take the vaccine or not.

Dr Kirushnakumar, Head-oncology, Meenakshi Mission Hospital and Research Centre, said that most cancer patients can take the vaccine.

“Cancer survivors, those who are disease free can take the vaccine. For patients who are undergoing treatment currently, those on radiotherapy can take the vaccine. Patients who are taking chemotherapy, should not take the vaccine immediately. Chemotherapy decreases immunity by causing a drop in white blood cells (WBCs). In such a situation, we don’t know if antibodies will develop. They should wait for four weeks after chemotherapy at least, and must consult their treating doctors,”

The National comprehensive cancer Network (NCCN) guidelines say that those with active cancer, who are yet to take treatment, can take the vaccine.

“Cancer is not a problem for the vaccine. In radiotherapy and medical oncology, there is no contraindication for taking the vaccine. People who have had a surgery need not take the vaccine immediately. They should wait for two weeks atleast. Those with hematological malignancies should wait for three months. If someone is under treatment, it’s better to consult their doctor,” said Dr Ratna Devi, Radiation Oncologist, Apollo Cancer Centre.

Cardiac Patients

Most cardiac patients can take the vaccine, say doctors. Those who had heart attacks in the past need to be vaccinated.

“Heart patients, who are taking blood thinners can take the vaccine. This includes those on anti-platelet drugs as well as anti-coagulants. It’s better if they take covishield,” said Dr Senthilkumar Nallusamy, Chief Cardiologist, Rana Hospital, Tiruchy.

People who had heart attack in the past week should not take the vaccine immediately, advise doctors.

“Only patients who had a heart attack within the last week should not take the vaccine. They must wait for a while, and consult their doctor. Side effects of the vaccine are minuscule and I would advise everyone to take the vaccine,” said Dr Refai Showkathali, Senior Consultant Interventional Cardiologist, Apollo Hospital.

Blood Pressure, Diabetes, Cholesterol

“Those with cholesterol, Blood pressure and diabetes can take the vaccine. Only people who have medication for monoclonal antibodies must avoid the vaccine. Anyone who had a fever or allergy should wait for 4-6 weeks before taking the vaccine,” Dr Selvamani, Senior Consultant, Cardiology, Meenakshi Mission Hospital and Research Centre.

Any patient with uncontrolled Blood pressure should avoid taking the vaccine.

Who can take the vaccine

• Cancer survivors (who are disease free)

• Cancer patients undergoing radiation

• People taking blood thinners

• People having BP, Diabetes, Cholesterol

Who should not take the vaccine immediately

• Anyone who had a heart attack in the past week

• Cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy

• Those with uncontrolled Blood Pressure

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National comprehensive cancer Network COVID vaccination Cancer
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records 16,577 fresh COVID-19 cases, 120 deaths
Image for representational purpose. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Maharashtra schools may close as 550 students test Covid positive
Explosives seized from Chennai - Mangalore super fast express train at Kozhikode railway station. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Railway cops seize explosives from Chennai-Mangaluru train in Kerala
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam arrive at the Assembly to present the Budget in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
BPL insurance cover is a Tamil Nadu vote catcher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur (Photo | Rajveer Twitter)
Bail granted to activist Nodeep Kaur by Punjab and Haryana high court
election dates
Poll dates announced for TN, Kerala, Bengal, Assam and Puducherry
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp