Class 9 girl’s ‘Rocket Stove’ project earns pat from ISRO scientists

KARUR: It was indeed a special moment for this class 9 girl. S Thapaswini (14), a student of Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Karur, was surprised when her ‘Rocket Stove’ project was selected among top 30 from across Tamil Nadu for the 28th Annual National Children’s Science Congress and also received appreciation from ISRO scientists. It may be noted that is the only government school project from Karur to have been selected.

Daughter of an electrician, Thapaswini (14) said, “This stove can prevent pneumonia and other breathing issues as all the smoke is arrested and used to kindle the fire. It is environment-friendly and cost-efficient when compared to contemporary ones. Being a user-friendly stove, it is based on Newton’s Third Law - For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction.”

Thapaswini’s guides, T Thilagavathi and assistant headmaster G Radhika, who were very supportive, said the project has earned a lot of praise from science enthusiasts, including scientists.

Speaking to TNIE, Thilagavathi said, “I have been guiding students and sending entries for the NCSC event for the past 12 years. This year, her project first got selected at the State level and now at national level to represent Tamil Nadu. During the workshop organized for the finalists, ISRO scientist Ramanujam was full of praise for her project. This is a very proud moment for us. The national-level event will take place in the first week of March and will be conducted online.”