STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Class 9 girl’s ‘Rocket Stove’ project earns pat from ISRO scientists

Being a user-friendly stove, it is based on Newton’s Third Law - For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction, says S Thapaswini, a student of Government Girls Higher Secondary School.

Published: 27th February 2021 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2021 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Aravind Raj
Express News Service

KARUR: It was indeed a special moment for this class 9 girl. S Thapaswini (14),  a student of Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Karur, was surprised when her ‘Rocket Stove’ project was selected among top 30 from across Tamil Nadu for the 28th Annual National Children’s Science Congress and also received appreciation from ISRO scientists. It may be noted that is the only government school project from Karur to have been selected.

Daughter of an electrician, Thapaswini (14) said, “This stove can prevent pneumonia and other breathing issues as all the smoke is arrested and used to kindle the fire. It is environment-friendly and cost-efficient when compared to contemporary ones. Being a user-friendly stove, it is based on Newton’s Third Law - For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction.”

Thapaswini’s guides, T Thilagavathi and assistant headmaster G Radhika, who were very supportive, said the project has earned a lot of praise from science enthusiasts, including scientists.

Speaking to TNIE, Thilagavathi said, “I have been guiding students and sending entries for the NCSC event for the past 12 years. This year, her project first got selected at the State level and now at national level to represent Tamil Nadu. During the workshop organized for the finalists, ISRO scientist Ramanujam was full of praise for her project. This is a very proud moment for us. The national-level event will take place in the first week of March and will be conducted online.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rocket Stove Newton’s Third Law ISRO scientists S Thapaswini
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records 16,577 fresh COVID-19 cases, 120 deaths
Image for representational purpose. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Maharashtra schools may close as 550 students test Covid positive
Explosives seized from Chennai - Mangalore super fast express train at Kozhikode railway station. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Railway cops seize explosives from Chennai-Mangaluru train in Kerala
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam arrive at the Assembly to present the Budget in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
BPL insurance cover is a Tamil Nadu vote catcher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur (Photo | Rajveer Twitter)
Bail granted to activist Nodeep Kaur by Punjab and Haryana high court
election dates
Poll dates announced for TN, Kerala, Bengal, Assam and Puducherry
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp