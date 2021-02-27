STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

PM Modi has no right to comment on DMK, says Stalin

On those who recently joined the BJP in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, Stalin said most were goons who have criminal cases against them.

Published: 27th February 2021 04:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2021 04:52 AM   |  A+A-

DMK chief MK Stalin at a campaign in Tindivanam on Friday | Express 

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: DMK leader MK Stalin on Friday condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent comments against the party, and shot back, saying, “The BJP was once highly critical of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and made derogatory remarks against her, but is now singing her praises for the sake of votes in Tamil Nadu.” On those who recently joined the BJP in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, Stalin said most were goons who have criminal cases against them.

“Modi or his Home Minister Amit Shah must assess their own party cadre, who are criminals. They have no right to comment on a party like the DMK.” He said this while speaking at the ‘Ungal Thoguthiyil Stalin’ election campaign at Theevanur in Tindivanam. The meeting began with Stalin reading out grievance petitions, and also witnessed him paying respects to communist leader Tha Pandiyan, who passed away on Thursday night.

“Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami knows he’ll lose the election, which is why the government is enacting a new climax scene every day. Similarly, the interim budget has so many dreamy projects with false promises of welfare. If the government was really concerned, why weren’t welfare projects announced in the last 10 years?” he asked Commenting on the Nandan Canal project, Stalin spoke about Law Minister CV Shanmugam, saying,

“The most intelligent minister lied in plain sight to the people of Villupuram because I made an allegation in February in Vikravandi about the government’s inability to complete the project. So, all of a sudden, the minister laid the foundation stone for the project. The project will require several crores, but the minister only laid the foundation stone to revamp the canal for just Rs 26 lakh. They fooled the people, saying the Nandan Canal project has begun.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Elections MK Stalin Narendra Modi BJP
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records 16,577 fresh COVID-19 cases, 120 deaths
Image for representational purpose. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Maharashtra schools may close as 550 students test Covid positive
Explosives seized from Chennai - Mangalore super fast express train at Kozhikode railway station. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Railway cops seize explosives from Chennai-Mangaluru train in Kerala
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam arrive at the Assembly to present the Budget in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
BPL insurance cover is a Tamil Nadu vote catcher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur (Photo | Rajveer Twitter)
Bail granted to activist Nodeep Kaur by Punjab and Haryana high court
election dates
Poll dates announced for TN, Kerala, Bengal, Assam and Puducherry
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp