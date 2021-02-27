PM Modi has no right to comment on DMK, says Stalin

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: DMK leader MK Stalin on Friday condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent comments against the party, and shot back, saying, “The BJP was once highly critical of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and made derogatory remarks against her, but is now singing her praises for the sake of votes in Tamil Nadu.” On those who recently joined the BJP in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, Stalin said most were goons who have criminal cases against them.

“Modi or his Home Minister Amit Shah must assess their own party cadre, who are criminals. They have no right to comment on a party like the DMK.” He said this while speaking at the ‘Ungal Thoguthiyil Stalin’ election campaign at Theevanur in Tindivanam. The meeting began with Stalin reading out grievance petitions, and also witnessed him paying respects to communist leader Tha Pandiyan, who passed away on Thursday night.

“Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami knows he’ll lose the election, which is why the government is enacting a new climax scene every day. Similarly, the interim budget has so many dreamy projects with false promises of welfare. If the government was really concerned, why weren’t welfare projects announced in the last 10 years?” he asked Commenting on the Nandan Canal project, Stalin spoke about Law Minister CV Shanmugam, saying,

“The most intelligent minister lied in plain sight to the people of Villupuram because I made an allegation in February in Vikravandi about the government’s inability to complete the project. So, all of a sudden, the minister laid the foundation stone for the project. The project will require several crores, but the minister only laid the foundation stone to revamp the canal for just Rs 26 lakh. They fooled the people, saying the Nandan Canal project has begun.”