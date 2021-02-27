STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Srivilliputhur temple elephant abuse: Assam government asks Tamil Nadu to send jumbo back

The elephant identified as Jeymalyatha was seen tied and beaten up repeatedly with canes on her hind legs by her mahout and kavadi during a 48-day annual rejuvenation camp

Published: 27th February 2021 01:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2021 01:46 PM   |  A+A-

Temple Elephant

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Less than a week after a video of the Srivilliputhur temple elephant being abused went viral on social media, the Assam government has requested Tamil Nadu to send the jumbo back as it does not have proper documentation besides being allegedly ill-treated.  

The elephant identified as Jeymalyatha of Srivilliputhur Nachiyar Thirukovil temple was seen tied and beaten up repeatedly with canes on her hind legs by her mahout and kavadi during the 48-day annual rejuvenation camp for jumbos at Thekkampatti. In the video, the animal was heard screaming and trumpeting in pain. The visuals created a massive furore.

Though the Tamil Nadu forest department immediately booked both the accused under provisions of Wildlife (Protection) Act, the Assam government has decided to take the elephant under its custody.

Confirming the development to The New Indian Express, Assam Additional Principal Chief Conservation of Forests (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden MK Yadava said the department had taken cognizance of the issue and already spoken to the Tamil Nadu forest department.

"We have requested the Tamil Nadu forest department to send the elephant back. A formal written request will be sent soon. Meanwhile, the elephant also seems to be overstaying in Tamil Nadu. The lease has expired several years back,"  Yadava said.

As per the official documents, accessed by The New Indian Express, the name of the female elephant currently in the custody of  Srivilliputhur Nachiyar Thirukovil temple is Joymala alias Jeyamalyatha aged about 33 years although the animal in the video, which was beaten up, looks way younger. The elephant was brought into Tamil Nadu allegedly on a temporary lease around 2008 from Assam and never returned. The owner of the elephant is in Assam, which is a blatant violation of captive elephant rules.

The ownership certificate of elephant identifies the owner as Girin Moran, a resident of Tinuskia district in Assam and the documents says the elephant was kept in a place called Kakapathar in Assam. Recently, the Assam forest department said 61 elephants leased to other states since 2008 have not been traced. Assam's Wildlife Crime Prevention Unit report in December 2007 reported that 259 captive elephants transported outside the state between 2003 and 2007 have not returned.

When contacted, a senior official in the Tamil Nadu forest department told The New Indian Express that a decision on sending the elephant back to Assam will be taken shortly. As per norms, it is illegal for anyone to house an elephant without an ownership certificate in their name. Sources said there are seven elephants in Tamil Nadu whose ownership certificates were issued by the Assam forest department or other states.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Srivilliputhur Temple elephant Assam Tamil Nadu
India Matters
The Defence Minister had painstakingly kept his visit a secret from the family to surprise them. (Photo | EPS)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh surprises everyone by attending adopted son’s wedding
Jeethu Joseph
The climax of Drishyam 3 is ready: Director Jeethu Joseph
For representational purposes
Uttarakhand cops announce cash reward to brides who oppose booze at weddings
Of Disha Ravi, andolan jeevis and speaking to power from inside and outside

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PSLV-C51 launched Amazonia-1, an optical earth observation satellite, and 18 other satellites on Sunday at 10:24 am. (Photo | Twitter/@ISRO)
ISRO launches PSLV-C51 carrying Brazil's Amazonia-1, 18 other satellites
Election heat in Bengal, TN, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry set to send summer mercury soaring
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp