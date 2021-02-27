Unbeaten Ravanan dies of snake bite

Sowmya Mani By

Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: Nemmelipatti village in Pudukkottai was engulfed in sorrow when news spread on Friday that Jallikattu bull ‘Ravanan’ had died owing to snake bite. Known fondly as ‘Kombu Vacha Singam’ (lion with horns), Ravanan remained untamed in most of the events he entered, including the Avaniapuram and Alanganallur Jallikattu last year.

P Anuradha, a sub-inspector and weightlifting champion, and her brother Marimuthu had been raising the bull. Ravanan was a gift to Anuradha after she won gold at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship in 2019.

Ravanana was last seen at Solagampatti Jallikattu four days ago and after that, he had wandered into the forest area. Marimuthu said, “On Friday morning, we found him dead. He seems to have died of snake bite. He was ferocious at the vaadivasal and loving at home. He was untamed in all three big Jallikattu events last year -- Avaniapuram, Alanganallur and Tiruppur.”

On Friday, the carcass was kept in a vehicle and taken in procession for villagers to pay their last respects.

Ravanan became famous after participating in Avaniapuram and Alanganallur Jallikattu last year. Recalling his nature, Marimuthu said, “When most bulls adjust at house in a month or two, Ravanan took a long time. We named him Ravanan owing to his ferocious nature. He had smooth skin and daunting eyes. He was courageous and very tough and strong.”

President of the village panchayat Sathish Kumar said, “Ravanan had made our entire district proud. He proved his mettle in every event he entered. We all feel like we have lost a family member.”