Finally, I-PAC wins the trust of DMK cadre

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: For the last two months, DMK cadre have been more excited than usual to get a hold of Murasoli, the party daily, every morning. The extensive appointments to various party posts appearing on the pages have elated them all ahead of elections. Reportedly, political consulting firm I-PAC was pivotal in over 500 second-rung leaders receiving prestigious posts to various wings of the DMK.

Though several instructions of the consulting firm had come under criticism of the party cadre, the recent appointments have helped the firm receive acceptance of the party members. The I-PAC team conducted extensive field visits and realised that many cadre were vexed at not being considered for party posts, a district functionary of DMK said.

“Subsequently, the I-PAC team recommended that the party leadership divide party units to create more posts and accommodate cadre, which would help immensely in micro-level planning. At least 20 district units around 100 new unions were created as a result,” he added.

A State-level functionary, however, said that this is not a new measure. “Usually, appointments of new district unit functionaries take place after inner-party elections for the parent body,” he added. Another State-level functionary noted that previously all communities could not be represented due to the limited number of posts. “Now, we have been able to do that.”