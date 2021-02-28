'Puducherry will become the best if BJP comes to power:' Home Minister Amit Shah

By Express News Service

KARAIKAL: Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured on Sunday that if BJP was voted to power in the upcoming elections, the party will make the Union Territory (UT) 'the best place in India.'

Amit Shah campaigned for the BJP in a grand meeting held in Santhai Thidal on Sunday. He addressed the gathering for half an hour in Hindi while a person translated his address.

He said, "I can tell from my political experience that a new government under the leadership of BJP will be formed in Puducherry. Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent as much as 115 schemes to Puducherry to make the small territory a modern state. But the former Chief Minister V Naranayasamy played politics and blocked those schemes and spoiled. Make BJP win once. Puducherry would become the best in the country."

Amit Shah also ridiculed the Tamil translation made by former Chief Minister V Narayanasamy for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in an interactive session during the latter's visit to Puducherry a week ago. V Narayanasamy mistranslated a fisherwoman's complaint as if the woman was praising him.

"The Congress government toppled by itself. The members are leaving it and joining BJP one by one. Narayanasamy could not understand what people think. You were the one who lied to your leader. Those who were beside you left you and came to BJP because of your lies," said Amit Shah as he chuckled on the dais. Amit Shah taunted, "If there is an award to be given for the best lie in the world, it should be given to Narayanasamy."

Amit Shah vehemently alleged that Narayanasamy's thoughts, objectives and actions are not for Puducherry's subjects, but only for the progress of Gandhi family. "Leaders are leaving Congress and joining BJP because a family is ruling the roost. Congress will disappear not only from Puducherry but from the whole country," he said.

Amit Shah alleged that Narayanasamy never gave a chance to talent and eligibility of people. "You all should note that Narayanasamy contested last elections with A Namassivayam at the forefront. But, he fell on the feet of the Gandhi family and grabbed the Chief Minister post. Isn't it a betrayal and an insult to their votes?"Amit Shah questioned.

Amit Shah also stated that the central government gave Rs 15,000 crores for Puducherry's development and asked if development had reached the people of the UT. Amit Shah alleged that Narayansamy had scammed the amount and directed it towards the Gandhi family.

Amit Shah said that educated people in Puducherry are without employment. He assured that BJP would ensure everyone gets jobs once the party comes to power in Puducherry.

Amit Shah asked about IT park and Electronic Park in about 50 acres which Narayansamy allegedly assured five years ago. He also asked the gathering if they had got local body election. "Narayanasamy was afraid that the lotus would bloom through the local body polls. That is why he did not make it happen. BJP will form the government in Puducherry. Narayanasamy cannot flee anywhere," Amit Shah dared the former Chief Minister.

The Union Home Minister pointed out that air routes would be set up from Bengaluru and Hyderabad to Puducherry to improve the tourism under UDAAN Scheme. He assured that the schemes such as JIPMER Medical College and the Villupuram-Nagapattinam NH45 extension inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Puducherry would be highly beneficial. Amit Shah listed various projects implemented and planned and stated that he would take responsibility for the maximum reach of welfare schemes and infrastructural projects to Puducherry.

Amit Shah laughed at Rahul Gandhi's recent question in Puducherry about the Ministry of Fisheries and claimed that Prime Minister had formed that ministry in 2019. He asked people 'what would Rahul Gandhi do for people without the fundamental knowledge about the existence of the Ministry of Fisheries.'

Amit Shah heaped praises on Karaikal district's religious and cultural distinctions at the start of his address and apologised to the gathering for not addressing in great language Tamil.

Amit Shah seconded Prime Minister's words to make Puducherry business, education, spiritual and Tourism hubs which he acronymed as 'BEST.'

"When India celebrates its 75th Independence Day, there would be BJP rule in Puducherry," Amit Shah expressed his confidence.

Several thousands of cadres from Puducherry and Karaikal participated in Amit Sha's address. Former MLAs John Kumar, K Venkatesan and KPK Arulmurugan joined BJP in of presence of Amit Shah, Puducherry state president V Saminathan and former PWD minister cum BJP new joinee A Namassivayam.