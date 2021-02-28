STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu logs 479 new COVID-19 cases taking overall caseload to 8.51 lakh

Chennai accounted for the maximum number of infections with 182, taking the total to 2,35,532 till date.

Published: 28th February 2021 10:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2021 10:58 PM   |  A+A-

Chennai COVID-19 testing

Swab samples being collected at Koyambedu in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu recorded 479 fresh coronavirus cases and three more deaths, taking the overall caseload to 8.51 lakh and the toll to 12,496, the health department said on Sunday.

Recoveries eclipsed new cases with 490 people being discharged, taking the cumulative number to 8,35,024, leaving 4,022 active cases in the state.

Chennai accounted for the maximum number of infections with 182, taking the total to 2,35,532 till date.

The metropolis also accounted for a little over one-third of the COVID-19 fatalities at 4,153 deaths.

All the three deceased were ailing with pre-existing comorbidity or chronic illness. A total of 50,815 samples were tested on Sunday, taking the total specimens examined so far to 1.74 crore.

As many as 24 districts have reported fresh infections in single digits while 34 districts reported 'zero' fatalities.

Kallakurichi and Perambalur have recorded 'nil' new infections today while active cases in the respective districts was 4, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, the public health and preventive medicine department said in a release that elaborate arrangements have been made for COVID-19 vaccination for persons above 60 years and for those above 45 years to 59 years ailing with comorbidities, from tomorrow.

Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan reviewed the overall preparedness along with state immunisation officer Dr Vinay Kumar on Sunday, the release said.

Government-run facilities would offer free vaccination and eligible persons are requested to receive the shot at the centres of their choice either in government or in private hospitals. Tamil Nadu has so far received 23.77 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines of which 21 lakh doses are of COVISHIELD and 2.77 lakh doses of COVAXIN.

Till date 4.57 lakh health care workers and front-line workers have been inoculated against a target of 8.21 lakh, the release said.

Apart from free vaccination in state government facilities, the Centre has permitted private hospitals to join the vaccination drive and 761 empaneled private hospitals have expressed willingness to act as COVID vaccination centres.

The Government of India has fixed a ceiling of Rs 250 per person per dose to be charged by the private hospitals.

Tamil Nadu health systems project director Sivagnanam reviewed the arrangements in respect of the empanelled hospitals, it added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu covid cases coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
The Defence Minister had painstakingly kept his visit a secret from the family to surprise them. (Photo | EPS)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh surprises everyone by attending adopted son’s wedding
Jeethu Joseph
The climax of Drishyam 3 is ready: Director Jeethu Joseph
For representational purposes
Uttarakhand cops announce cash reward to brides who oppose booze at weddings
Of Disha Ravi, andolan jeevis and speaking to power from inside and outside

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PSLV-C51 launched Amazonia-1, an optical earth observation satellite, and 18 other satellites on Sunday at 10:24 am. (Photo | Twitter/@ISRO)
ISRO launches PSLV-C51 carrying Brazil's Amazonia-1, 18 other satellites
Election heat in Bengal, TN, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry set to send summer mercury soaring
Gallery
A month after the military coup took over in Myanmar, mass protests occurring each day are a sharp reminder of the long and bloody struggle for democracy in a country where the military ruled directly for more than five decades. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 18 lives lost, agony continues: One month after coup, here's how Myanmar is surviving
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp