85% funding for AIIMS from JICA: Centre

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Tamil Nadu will be built by obtaining 85% of establishment costs as loan from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in response to a RTI query.

A Tenkasi-based RTI activist sought information on the status of JICA loan approval and on MBBS admissions in the premier institute to be set up at Thoppur. The Centre said that "JICA will be providing 85% of the total cost of establishment of AIIMS in Madurai which is around Rs 2,000 crore."

It added that the last meeting with JICA officials on signing the loan agreement between Indian and Japanese governments was held on December 24. The agreement is likely to be signed by March, replied the Ministry of Health. On the query relating to commencement of MBBS and nursing course admission in 2021-22 and 2022-23, the MOHFW said classes would begin in Madurai AIIMS once buildings are ready.