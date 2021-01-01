CM decision to use only 19 farmers’ lands for GAIL project lauded

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Farmers’ association has expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami for considering their demand on the implementation GAIL pipeline in Madukkarai taluk. The association said that following a decision by the government, it was clarified that lands of only 19 farmers would be used for laying GAIL pipelines instead of the earlier plan of using lands belonging to 64 farmers from KG Chavadi to Velanthavalam MDR Road.

Association general secretary P Kandhasami thanked State government for making GAIL authority to lay pipelines as demanded by the farmers. “Following farmers’ opposition for acquiring agricultural lands for the project, a consultative meeting was conducted with officials of GAIL, which was presided over by MLA Shanmugam. Our demand was considered by the GAIL authority. However, the delay in marking land as proposed by us had created anxiety over implementation,” he said.

“In this regard, we met Municipal Administration Minister SP Velumani and demanded that they carry out the work by acquiring minimum agricultural land from the farmers. Subsequently, the matter was taken to the knowledge of the Chief Minister. The Collector then passed an order to start the project,” he added.

While appreciating the government’s immediate attention over the issue, Kandhasami sought the authorities to convene a meeting of officials from GAIL, revenue department and affected farmers in order to rectify issues in compensation.