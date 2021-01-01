Dejected Rajini fan ends life over superstar's U-turn from politics

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: A 34-year-old man from Panampattu ended his life on Wednesday night allegedly over disappointment of actor Rajinikanth announcing withdrawal from politics.

According to sources, the deceased, J Rajkumar, had put up a post on Facebook on Wednesday expressing grief over the actor’s decision. “Rajini is my life....my last post..,” the FB post said. That night, he consumed alcohol with his friends, who reportedly teased him over his favourite actor’s decision. Rajkumar was found dead in his house on Thursday morning.

However, police denied death by suicide. “Rajkumar had suffered epilepsy on Wednesday night when he was out with his friends to buy garlands for a funeral. He died at the hospital. His family members did not file a complaint, and so, autopsy will not be done. But, his Facebook post is suspicious.”