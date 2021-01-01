STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK’s invite to Owaisi upsets workers of TN Muslim parties 

The functionaries of these parties say DMK's move to rope in Owaisi into Tamil Nadu political space is unwanted.  

Published: 01st January 2021 09:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2021 12:12 AM   |  A+A-

DMK president MK Stalin

DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)

By K Ezhilarasan
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: DMK has extended an invitation to AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for a meeting in Chennai in January first week.

Sources said this move of DMK has disappointed the functionaries of other Islamic parties in the state. 

DMK’s minorities welfare wing secretary Dr. D Masthan along with AIMIM’s state president Vakkil Ahamed went to Hyderabad on Friday to invite Owaisi for the meeting in Chennai. 

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Vakkil Ahamed confirmed the information about the invitation.  

Owaisi was strongly criticized and blamed for the defeat of RJD in the Bihar elections.   

However, The DMK in a late-night statement said it had only invited its alliance partners. No other parties had been invited, the DMK said

Many of the Muslim people in Tamil Nadu also came down heavily on Owaisi when the Bihar election results were being declared and charged him for the split in the opposition votes that paved way for the BJP alliance emerging victorious. 

The criticism was obvious as the social media platforms were flooded with posts in Tamil against Owaisi the next few days after the Bihar election results. Many such posts alleged Owaisi as the B team for the BJP. 

On the other hand, there were some voices too in support of Owaisi. 

In this situation, the functionaries of the other Muslim parties have been seeing the act of the DMK to rope in Owaisi into Tamil Nadu's political space as unwanted.  

As the news about the invitation spread on social media platforms, it has caused abuzz among the Muslim community widely.   

Many opine that Owaisi’s presence in the DMK’s alliance will not be of any use in the upcoming elections as the AIMIM does not have any base here.

Noor Muhammed, a resident of Tiruchy, said: “Owaisi definitely will not help in getting more votes from the Muslim community to the DMK alliance. But his introduction of Tamil Nadu politics may bring down the morale of the cadre of other Islamic parties in the state. This move of the DMK is uncalled for.”
 
Sources said that the DMK’s invite to Owaisi has already upset many of the grass-root level workers of its coalition parties like IUML and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIMIM Asaduddin Owaisi DMK Tamil Nadu Muslim parties
India Matters
CJI Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
CJI Bobde giving serious attention to CM Jagan's unprecedented allegations
For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)
'Vitamin D inexpensive, low-risk and can strengthen immune response to covid'
In Delhi, seven UK returnees who tested positive are isolated at LNJP Hospital | pTI
Rampant use of convalescent plasma behind Covid mutation?
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is given a first-hand experience of products being manufactured at Chanpatia Innovative Start-Up Zone on Thursday | CMO
Migrants turn quarantine centres into manufacturing hub in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New Year's Eve Ball drops as confetti flies in an empty Times Square in New York. (Photo| AP)
Hello 2021: How countries across the world ushered in the new decade
Disinfectants been sprayed at the COVID care center at Kamarajar avenue in Adyar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
WATCH | Chennai conducts COVID19 vaccination mock drill
Gallery
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
Divided into six categories -- Stories of Hope, It's All About Love, Laughter Express, Inspired To Dream, Fright Night, A Thrilling Ride, Critically Acclaimed -- the popular platforms have shortlisted over fifty shows/movies from 2020 that viewers can giv
'Soorarai Pottru', 'Bigil' among Amazon Prime Video's 'Most Loved Stories 2020' list. Here are all South Indian shows, movies to make the cut
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp