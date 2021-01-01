PMK urges TN govt to ensure jobs go only to Tamils

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: PMK on Thursday adopted several resolutions at a special general body meeting held through video conference. Party founder S Ramadoss chaired the meeting in the presence of various State and district-level functionaries.

Through one of the resolutions, the party urged the government to ensure that government jobs in Tamil Nadu are given only to Tamils and 80 per cent of jobs in private sector are also given to Tamils.

The party also urged the government to take steps to provide 20 per cent separate reservation for Vanniyars in education and job opportunities. It urged the government to drop the Salem-Chennai eight-way express lane project.

