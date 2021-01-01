STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TN to conduct Covid vaccination dry run in five places on January 2

Three places in Chennai, and one place each in the Nilgiris and Tirunelveli districts

Published: 01st January 2021 05:11 AM

covid_vaccine

Representational Image. (File | AP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu will conduct a dry run of Covid-19 vaccine on January 2 at five locations across the State — three places in Chennai, and one place each in Nilgiris and Tirunelveli districts. The move comes after the Union Health Ministry asked all the States to conduct a dry run to assess the readiness of the vaccine drive preparedness.

Union Health Secretary, Rajesh Bhushan, on Thursday held a high level meeting with health secretaries from all States, and public health officials to review the preparedness for Covid vaccination, through video conference.

Speaking to Express, Dr TS Selvavinaygam, Director of Public Health, said, “The State is planning to conduct the dry run in different landscapes.” The run will test the vaccine delivery system and other logistics, before the roll out of Covid immunisation programme.

Once the vaccine arrives, the State is planning to administer it to around five lakh health workers in both private and government institutions, in the first phase. The State had also trained around 21,000 personnel and identified about 46,000 centres for the roll out. The Directorate of Public Health had already carried out preparatory activities, including identification of vaccination points in the State.

No ‘Good Conduct’ certificate for violators
Vellore: District police have announced that ‘Good Conduct’ certificate will not be issued to those found violating traffic rules on the eve of New Year 2021, with regard to verifications for passport and employment. The police stepped up night vigil by setting up barricades in 58 locations in the district apart from conducting vehicle-checks at toll plazas, check posts and national highways. “It is meant to serve as a deterrent to make youngsters avoid drunk driving,” said a senior police officer. He added, “If an FIR is registered, the concerned person cannot get the good conduct certificate.” 

