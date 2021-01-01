Traffic SI succumbs to injuries in road accident

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A traffic sub-inspector, who was admitted to Government Stanley Hospital after he was run over by a truck, died on Thursday. The incident happened on Tuesday when Murugan (54), attached to Tiruvottiyur traffic station, was returning home on a bike.

Police said the officer was thrown off the vehicle after his bike skidded, and he came under the wheels of a truck. A case was registered and police arrested the driver. In a similar incident, a 25-year-old man was runover by a truck near Nemilichery on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Yesuraj, a native of Tirunelveli.