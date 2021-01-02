COVID-19 vaccination dry run successfully completed in nine centres in Puducherry

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The COVID-19 vaccination dry run has been successfully completed in Puducherry without any hiccups as per the guidelines of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). "We are ready for vaccination," Deputy Director Immunisation (in-charge) Dr M Murugan said.

It was conducted in nine centres in the UT including four in Puducherry, three in Karaikal and one each in Yanam and Mahe region. In Puducherry, it was conducted in the Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital and Post Graduate Institute (IGGGHPGI), Rajiv Gandhi Women and Children Hospital, Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute and ESI Hospital.

In Karaikal it was conducted in the Government General Hospital (GGH), Community Health Centre Thirunallar and Urban Primary Health Centre, Nedungadu, while in Yanam and Mahe it was conducted in the respective GGHs. In each centre, 25 beneficiaries participated in the dry run.

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy visited the Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital and Post Graduate Institute (IGGGHPGI) and was briefed about the process.

Health Secretary Abhijit Vijay Chaudhuri and Director of Health Dr Mohan Kumar visited the centres in Puducherry.