Dynasty politics will end after TN elections, says EPS

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The upcoming Assembly elections in the State will put an end to the dynasty politics of DMK, said Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in Madurai on Friday. Addressing an election rally at Theppakulam, Palaniswami said that even a common man in AIADMK could hold positions in party and acquire political power. “But in DMK, only the family members of the late DMK President M Karunanidhi will be able hold power,” he said. Taking a dig at dynasty politics, Palaniswami asserted that after Karunanidhi, his son Stalin is holding the power and now Udhayanidhi has been brought into politics. “After him, Udhayanidhi’s son will hold the post,” he said.

Palaniswami said that an ordinary DMK man could never occupy any political post surpassing Karunanidhi family members. “People should help put an end to dynasty politics in this election”, he said.

He further said that former chief ministers MG Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa had always worked for the welfare of the people in Tamil Nadu and the people should elect the representatives by considering the efforts the representatives have put in for the well-being of the public.Questioning MK Stalin’s remark on `2500 as Pongal gift, the CM asked, “What is wrong in giving gifts to the people to celebrate the festival.”