Medical, Arts colleges for Muslim girls sought 

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Executive member of Tamil Nadu Muslim Women Aid society of Tiruchy and neurologist MA Aleem appealed to Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami to start an Arts and Science College for Muslim women and a medical college under Wakf Board. Aleem presented a petition to Palaniswami during his visit to the Natharsha Mosque on Thursday.

The Federation of Oorali Gounder Associations also submitted a petition to Palaniswami seeking DNC (denotified caste) category tag for members of the community all over the State. At present, Oorali Gounders are classified as DNC in in Tiruchy, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Karur and Pudukkottai districts and as Backward Caste elsewhere.

Earlier, farmers, along with the Tamil Manila Congress’s farmers wing led by their State treasurer Vayalur N Rajendran, submitted a petition to Palaniswami, seeking measures to ensure irrigation.

They demanded a check-dam across the Cauvery with 2 TMC capacity near Kulithalai Kumarapalayam. Rajendran said many farmers are dependent on the major canals of the Cauvery, Uyyakondam, Ayyan and Kattalai. However, these are not perennial canals and groundwater decreases when water is scarce.