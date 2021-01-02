STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stop 'misleading' public about me, LG Kiran Bedi advises Puducherry CM Narayanasamy

She said that the responsibilities of the Lt Governor have been categorically reaffirmed and endorsed by the Supreme Court and Madras High Court and also by the government of India

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi. (Photos | PTI, EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: In the wake of persistent allegations on her functioning, Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Saturday advised Chief Minister V Narayanasamy to refrain from misleading the people daily about her as well as the Prime Minister.

The LG said the anguish and disappointment expressed by the Chief Minister against her and the agitation planned against her from next week may be due to the diligent and sustained care exercised by the Lt Governor’s secretariat for over four years in ensuring just, fair and accessible administration following the laws and rules of business scrupulously.

She said that the responsibilities of the Lt Governor have been categorically reaffirmed and endorsed by the Supreme Court and Madras High Court and also by the government of India. So the Chief Minister should respect and accept them, she said.

The Lt Governor of Puducherry is appointed by the President of India and is responsible to that august office for its efficient and effective functioning, she said, adding that the LG’s office has ensured that it remains watchful of financial expenditures and that the UT expenses stay within its authorized budgetary heads and limits as approved by the government of India. “The LG office has been ably serviced by the chief secretary, finance secretary, other secretaries and heads of departments,” she added.

Bedi claimed that she has personally intervened when she felt the compelling need for coordination within the UT and with the Centre on matters such as COVID management, implementing COVID appropriate behaviour and the cyclone in the interest of the safety of the people of Puducherry.

The LG is duty bound to ensure efficient administration in a just and fair manner for which she thanked the people of Puducherry, including elected representatives who alerted the Lt Governor’s office on issues which needed due intervention. She recalled a petition received from a legislator on mass scale excise violations early in the lockdown. The case is now under active investigation by the CBI.

